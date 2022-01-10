Delta Life Insurance gets new CEO

Delta Life Insurance's Deputy Managing Director Anwarul Haque has been made acting Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the company.

The appointment was made at the 250th meeting of Board of Directors of the company on Saturday (8 January), reads a press release.

Anwarul Haque joined Delta Life Insurance company as a trainee officer in 1991.

In his long career, he has been involved in the company's micro-insurance scheme since its inception and has been pivotal in spreading micro-insurance across the country.

He has been very successful in the company's development administration, human resources, services and claims, operations departments.

He has obtained his Bachelor's degree from University of Rajshahi and Master's degree from University of Dhaka in Mass Communications and Journalism.

Haque is best known as a student leader who led the movement against the military uprising in the 1980s. He was the general secretary and president of Bangladesh Students Union for two terms. He participated in the Liberation War while he was a school student.