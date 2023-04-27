Delphos International inks with ProMax Bangladesh to enhance its service 

Corporates

Press Release
27 April, 2023, 10:50 pm
Last modified: 27 April, 2023, 10:54 pm

Related News

Delphos International inks with ProMax Bangladesh to enhance its service 

The objective of this collaboration is to extend Delphos’ services and establish new client relationships across Bangladesh with an emphasis on investment banking services

Press Release
27 April, 2023, 10:50 pm
Last modified: 27 April, 2023, 10:54 pm
ProMax Bangladesh Ltd Managing Director Shah Kamal, Delphos President Andrew Brown and other higher officials of the two companies attend a strategic partnership meeting held virtually. The agreement aims at extending Delphos’ services in Bangladesh, emphasising investment banking services. Photo: Courtesy
ProMax Bangladesh Ltd Managing Director Shah Kamal, Delphos President Andrew Brown and other higher officials of the two companies attend a strategic partnership meeting held virtually. The agreement aims at extending Delphos’ services in Bangladesh, emphasising investment banking services. Photo: Courtesy

Delphos International has formed a strategic partnership with ProMax Bangladesh Ltd to extend its reach and enhance its services throughout Bangladesh.

Delphos International Ltd has recently said that it has entered into a strategic partnership agreement with ProMax Bangladesh Ltd, based in Dhaka. 

The objective of this collaboration is to extend Delphos' services and establish new client relationships across Bangladesh with an emphasis on investment banking services for the arrangement of debt capital for growing businesses and new projects, said a press release.

The announcement was made on 2 April in Dhaka, Bangladesh.

Delphos, headquartered in Washington DC, is a financial consultancy company that has facilitated more than $20 billion in development finance for over 1,200 clients in emerging markets, with a significant portion of over $4.6 billion invested in Asia. 

On the other hand, ProMax Bangladesh Ltd is an autonomous consulting firm in Bangladesh that specialises in delivering business and financial advisory services to companies throughout the business and management lifecycle. 

Managing Director Shah Kamal, accompanied by other renowned directors and advisors, leads the company.

Andrew Brown, the president of Delphos, stated that ProMax Bangladesh Ltd possesses an impressive team of experts with extensive experience in business consulting, corporate finance, and risk management. 

He further added that their profound understanding of the challenges and opportunities encountered by businesses in Bangladesh complements Delphos' proficiency in securing capital for clients in developing economies.

Shah Kamal, managing director of ProMax Bangladesh Ltd, expressed his excitement about the collaboration, stating that Delphos' exceptional expertise and comprehension of Development Finance Institutions (DFIs) and Export Credit Agencies (ECAs) would enable them to access development finance opportunities. 

He also added that together, they would strive to offer ground-breaking financing solutions and secure long-term, competitively priced capital for companies, fund managers, and project sponsors in Bangladesh.

This partnership is the latest undertaking by Delphos to broaden its range of services in the Asian continent, particularly in Bangladesh.

Delphos International / ProMax Bangladesh Ltd

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Caladiums: The perfect aroid for decor with the vibrant leaves and unique texture.

Aroids: The fascinating world of plants with strange flowers

13h | Earth
Protesters demonstrate against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his nationalist coalition government&#039;s judicial overhaul, in Tel Aviv, Israel, on 25 April 2023. Photo: Reuters

75 years of Israel: A 'Jewish state' to a full theocracy?

11h | Panorama
The dusty, yet shiny world of antiques and collectors in Bangladesh

The dusty, yet shiny world of antiques and collectors in Bangladesh

15h | Panorama
Workers are often pressured to work more hours than what the law allows, despite most countries having statutory working hour laws in place to protect them from being overworked. Photo: TBS

How the world of work is changing

1d | Pursuit

More Videos from TBS

Different types of franchise businesses in Bangladesh

Different types of franchise businesses in Bangladesh

4h | TBS Stories
Ukrainians running out of weapons

Ukrainians running out of weapons

3h | TBS World
The biggest folk fair of the country in Chittagong

The biggest folk fair of the country in Chittagong

5h | TBS Stories
Reasons behind the French Revolution

Reasons behind the French Revolution

12h | TBS Stories

Most Read

1
Photo: TBS
Crime

Motorcyclists fined Tk71,000 for violating traffic rules on Padma Bridge

2
South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, Chinese President Xi Jinping, Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, Russian President Vladimir putin and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi attend the BRICS summit in Brasilia, Brazil November 13, 2019/ Reuters
Global Economy

Brics draws membership requests from 19 nations before summit

3
Take loans, leave country: How some Ctg businesses avoid paying back
Banking

Take loans, leave country: How some Ctg businesses avoid paying back

4
Photo: TBS
Infrastructure

Matarbari welcomes the largest vessel ever arriving at the country

5
Representational Image
Banking

Banks to run from 10am to 5pm after Eid holidays

6
A Ctg shipbreaker and Tk2,000cr of unpaid loan
Crime

A Ctg shipbreaker and Tk2,000cr of unpaid loan