Delphos International forms strategic partnership with ProMax Bangladesh Ltd

Corporates

Press release
26 April, 2023, 12:05 pm
Last modified: 26 April, 2023, 12:10 pm

Picture: Courtesy
Picture: Courtesy

Delphos International Ltd has recently revealed that it has entered into a strategic partnership agreement with ProMax Bangladesh Ltd, based in Dhaka.

The objective of this collaboration is to extend Delphos' services and establish new client relationships across Bangladesh with an emphasis on investment banking services for the arrangement of debt capital for growing businesses and new projects, said a press release. 

The announcement was made on 2 April in Dhaka, Bangladesh.

Delphos, headquartered in Washington DC, is a financial consultancy company that has facilitated more than $20 billion in development finance for over 1,200 clients in emerging markets, with a significant portion of over $4.6 billion invested in Asia.

On the other hand, ProMax Bangladesh Ltd is an autonomous consulting firm in Bangladesh that specialises in delivering business and financial advisory services to companies throughout the business and management lifecycle. The company's managing director Shah Kamal, accompanied by other directors and advisors, leads the company.

Andrew Brown, the president of Delphos, stated ProMax Bangladesh Ltd possesses an impressive team of experts with extensive experience in business consulting, corporate finance, and risk management.

He further added that their profound understanding of the challenges and opportunities encountered by businesses in Bangladesh complements Delphos' proficiency in securing capital for clients in developing economies.

Shah Kamal expressed his excitement about the collaboration, stating that Delphos' exceptional expertise and comprehension of Development Finance Institutions (DFIs) and Export Credit Agencies (ECAs) would enable them to access development finance opportunities.

He also added that together, they would strive to offer groundbreaking financing solutions and secure long-term, competitively priced capital for companies, fund managers, and project sponsors in Bangladesh.

This partnership is the latest undertaking by Delphos to broaden its range of services in the Asian continent, particularly in Bangladesh.

