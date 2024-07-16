Dell Technologies top solution provider for Smart Technologies

Dell Technologies' "Symposium Bangladesh 2024" was recently held at Hotel Sheraton in Banani, Dhaka.

Chris Papa, General Manager of Asia Emerging Market, Mrs. Wei Wei, Channel Director of South Asia Emerging Market, Mr. Rajiv Juneja, Director, Systems Engineering, Solutions Architect of Dell Technologies, Abu Mostafa Chowdhury Sujan, Director of Enterprise and Software Solutions of Smart Technologies (BD) Limited were present in this day-long event, reads a press release.

The event organized with the partners of Dell Bangladesh. Number of Partners were awarded considering the performance of the last year. Smart Technologies (BD) Limited received the "Best Solution Provider" Award for the year 2023 in this event.

Also, Smart Technologies Senior General Manager A.H.M.Rukanuddin Firoze was awarded as Dell Technologies "Top ISG Solution Architect" in Bangladesh. It is noteworthy that, Smart Technologies (BD) Limited has been awarded Dell's best solution provider for the last 6 consecutive years.

