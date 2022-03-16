Delivery Tiger makes collecting cash-on-delivery payments through bKash easier

TBS Report
16 March, 2022, 04:35 pm
Last modified: 16 March, 2022, 04:37 pm

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Delivery Tiger, an online courier and parcel delivery platform spread across the country, will now be able to collect customers' cash-on-delivery payment from its delivery men through bKash. 

The country's largest mobile financial service provider bKash has recently signed an agreement with the delivery platform to launch this business payment solution, reads a press release. 

AKM Fahim Mashroor, CEO of Delivery Tiger and Ali Ahmmed, chief commercial officer of bKash signed the agreement on behalf of their respective organisations. 

Other senior officials of both the organizations were present on the occasion.

As a result of this new facility, the delivery men will be able to transfer the money collected from customers to Delivery Tiger's bKash merchant account directly. 

They will avail the service through agents across the country using bKash agent app to transfer the payment. They no longer need to go to Delivery Tiger's office at the end of the day. 

On the other hand, the procedure of collecting cash on delivery will be easier and automated for Delivery Tiger as  well.

