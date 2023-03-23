Délifrance Bangladesh officially unveils newest outlet

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

On 22 March 2023, Délifrance Bangladesh officially unveiled its newest outlet. Nestled within Molly Capita Centre at 76 Gulshan Avenue, the tasteful Parisian café and bakery now serves familiar French favorites in Gulshan 1, reads a press release. 

Délifrance Bangladesh, a concern of Les Bleus Ltd, initially launched in 2021 with one vision - to bring a quintessential French café experience to the ever-evolving food scene of Dhaka.

According to the press release, it is inspired by French café culture where each item on the menu is uniquely handcrafted every day.  From the aroma of their freshly brewed coffee to the bold flavors of their decadent menu, everything is made with taste and quality in mind.

The franchise has now expanded to a new location to cater to a different clientele – individuals looking to grab a quick bite or a leisurely coffee break in and around the area.

Situated between many commercial establishments, and amidst popular retail stores and a salon within the complex, the new outlet is the ideal place to be whenever you need a break.

In two years, the Délifrance flagship café has built an ardent following within the community, and are now branching out to reach a broader clientele.

Délifrance held a small gathering of food lovers to celebrate their new outlet, before officially opening their doors to new patrons on 22 March 2023.

