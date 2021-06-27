Delegations from Chamber Association met FBCCI President

Obaidur Rahman, president of Australia Bangladesh Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ABCCI) paid a courtesy meeting with Md Jashim Uddin, President, FBCCI today at FBCCI ICON. ABCCI Vice President Moynul Islam, Secretary General Shakil Ahmed Khan as well as other directors were also present at the meeting.

Also, Alamgir Shamsul Alamin (Kajal), President of Real Estate & Housing Association of Bangladesh (REHAB) along with the vice presidents, directors today paid a courtesy call to FBCCI president.

Besides, Dr M Nazrul Islam, President of Animal Health Companies Association of Bangladesh (AHCAB) as well as other delegations today paid courtesy call to the FBCCI President as well.