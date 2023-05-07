Deepal Abeywickrema made Nestlé Bangladesh chairman

Deepal Abeywickrema, Managing Director of Nestlé Bangladesh PLC, has also been appointed as the chairman of the company.

He got the appointment on 6 April, according to a press release issued today.

With 30+ years' experience in Nestlé, Abeywickrema also served in expatriation to diverse countries like India, Australia, Malaysia etc, where he gained a profound understanding of business dynamics, reads the release.

Under the astute and prudent leadership of Abeywickrema, Nestlé has widely been recognised as the leading nutrition, health, and wellness company in Bangladesh, ensuring long-term sustainable growth and creating shared value for society, the release added.