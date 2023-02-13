Deed of trust of Green Delta Dragon Enhanced Blue Chip Growth Fund signed

The signing ceremony of the deed of trust of "Green Delta Dragon Enhanced Blue Chip Growth Fund (GDD EBCGF)" was held in Dhaka on Sunday (12 February), said a press release.

GDD EBCGF is the first open-end mutual fund to be managed by Green Delta Dragon Asset Management Company Limited (Green Delta Dragon).

The fund is being jointly sponsored by Green Delta Insurance Company Limited (GDIC) and Dragon Capital Markets Limited (DCM). Bangladesh General Insurance Company Limited (BGIC) will be acting as the Trustee of GDD EBCGF, while BRAC Bank Limited will be the custodian of the fund.

The initial size of the said fund will be Tk50 crore. The objective of GDD EBCGF is to outperform the benchmark DS30 return rate on an annual basis to the extent reasonably possible by focusing on select investments in the securities of market leading companies, targeting capitalisations of Tk850 crore or more and IPO investments of potential future market leaders.

Syed Moinuddin Ahmed, the additional managing director of Green Delta Insurance Company Ltd., Shimanto Shahriar Oni, the authorised signatory and appointed counsel of Dragon Capital Markets Ltd., and Ahmed Saifuddin Chowdhury, the managing director of Bangladesh General Insurance Company, signed the Deed of Trust on behalf of their respective companies.

The programme was also attended by Md Rafiqul Islam, vice-chairman and Farzanah Chowdhury, director of the Board of Green Delta Dragon, Shahbaj Talat, managing director and CEO of Green Delta Dragon, as well as other senior officials of Green Delta Dragon, GDIC and BGIC.

Green Delta Dragon conveyed its gratitude to the BSEC, sponsors, Trustee, custodian and all the other stakeholders for their continuous support along the path.

The asset manager expressed its hope to go for the Public Offer of GDD EBCGF by the second quarter of this year.

Farzanah Chowdhury, board director of Green Delta Dragon said, "We believe that Bangladesh capital market has attractive long term growth potential and GDD EBCGF will be a reliable platform for creating sustainable values by bringing together local knowledge and expertise from most dynamic finance professionals along with international best practices."

Dominic Scriven, OBE, chairman and co-founder of the Dragon Capital Group said, "We are delighted to sponsor GDD EBCGF. With this sponsorship, we are ready to share our skills, experience, and resources, derived from our 30 years of experience in global investment management, and we hope to contribute these towards the development of Bangladesh capital market and its asset management industry,"

Shahbaj Talat, managing director and CEO of Green Delta Dragon said "We are excited to introduce our first open end blue-chip growth fund to accommodate local and international investors to invest in Bangladesh capital market. We believe that a strategic, long-term approach to responsible investing, by integrating ESG factors into its investment criteria, will create lasting value for GDD EBCGF, its stakeholders and the wider community".

Green Delta Dragon is a joint-venture asset manager founded by Green Delta Insurance Company Limited, Dragon Capital Management (HK) Limited and Equinox Dhaka Limited.

It is the first asset management company in Bangladesh to introduce environmental, social and governance (ESG) factors into the investment screening and decision-making process. It also aims to follow an investment approach driven by close teamwork, rigorous research and the latest financial technology to deliver superior products and services to investors.