Debendra College principal declared Bangladesh’s best principal

Principal of the Government Debendra College in Manikganj Professor Dr Md Rezaul Karim has been announced as the best principal at the national level in the National Education Week-2022 organised by the education ministry.

Earlier, he was also selected as the best college principal at the upazila, district, and divisional levels, reads a press release issued in this regard.

Professor Rezaul completed his bachelor's and master's degrees from Jahangirnagar University.

He also completed his PhD degree in health economics from the same university.

He started his civil service career as a member of the 13th BCS (general education) cadre.

Responding to the recognition, he said, "May I become more responsible and contribute to the achievement of sustainable development goals by ensuring quality education and building Debendra Collage as a unique educational institution in the country."

