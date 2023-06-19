Debaters of Chittagong University organises event 'Jaguk Tarunno, Bachuk Poribesh'

Corporates

19 June, 2023, 12:15 pm
Last modified: 19 June, 2023, 12:21 pm

Debaters of Chittagong University organises event 'Jaguk Tarunno, Bachuk Poribesh'

19 June, 2023, 12:15 pm
Last modified: 19 June, 2023, 12:21 pm
Debaters of Chittagong University organises event &#039;Jaguk Tarunno, Bachuk Poribesh&#039;

On 18 June,  the closing ceremony of World Vision presents "Jaguk Tarunno, Bachuk Poribesh" was held at the University of Chittagong. The event was organized by Debaters of Chittagong University (DCU) under the patronage of World Vision Bangladesh, reads a press release. 

Benu Kumar Dey, Vice-Chancellor of the university, Professor Siraj Ud Doullah, Dean of the Faculty of Social Sciences and Moderator of DCU, Assistant Professor of Anthropology and Co-Moderator of DCU, Moshreka Haque Aditi and Jony Rozario were present during the event. 

Technical Coordinator of IWASH and CESP Department of World Vision Bangladesh, Nasim Farhana Shireen, Director of the Environment Directorate were present also present in the concluding phase of the programme. 

The programme was organized from 9 June to 18 June. 

The seminar on "BEAT PLASTIC POLLUTION" of the event was addressed by Professor Alak Paul from the Department of Geography and Environment Science, Associate Professor of the Department of Oceanography Mohammad Saiful Islam Sarkar, Jony Rozario from World Vision, Mohammad Ali Shikder on behalf of Co-Sponsor Swapneel Bright Foundation and President Josna Akhter, on behalf of Karnaphuli Employees Cooperative Society.

 At the event, the speakers spoke about the actions of the youth to protect the environment.

Also, a debate competition was organized with 34 university-level teams across the country. In the final round of the debate, the Champion was United International University and the Runner-up was Bangladesh University of Textiles.

The event started with a tree plantation in the morning and various events including an environment fair, and environment olympiad continued throughout the day. Various organizations and departments of the university who work for environment participated in the environmental fair. 

Also, around 400 university students participated in Environment Olympiad. Food and Research was the snack partner of the event and Tarkjaal was the promotion partner. The media partners of the event were Somoy TV, The Business Standard and Chittagong University Journalists Association.

 

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Features

Even if Roar Bangla can avoid the same fate as BuzzFeed or Vice, they couldn’t totally circumvent the effects of the coronavirus pandemic, followed by the global recession. Photo: Courtesy.

The future of alternative media in Bangladesh

1h | Panorama
Unlicensed, untrained and using dangerous chemicals: Inside the inner workings of the capital’s pest control services

Unlicensed, untrained and using dangerous chemicals: Inside the inner workings of the capital’s pest control services

5h | Panorama
For almost a decade, Tamara has been experimenting with nail art. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Life is not perfect but your nails could be

1d | Mode
Bus owners usually buy the chassis and then build the body at the workshops. Photo: Noor A Alam

Inside the bus-building workshops in the city

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Intel investing 4.6 billion dollar on chip plant

Intel investing 4.6 billion dollar on chip plant

3h | Tech Talk
Drip irrigation reduces the trouble of watering the trees

Drip irrigation reduces the trouble of watering the trees

17h | TBS Stories
Inter Miami to double profits from jersey sales

Inter Miami to double profits from jersey sales

20h | TBS SPORTS
Will joining BRICS be profitable for Bangladesh?

Will joining BRICS be profitable for Bangladesh?

20h | TBS World

Most Read

1
Kairan Quazi. Photo: Collected
Tech

Elon Musk's SpaceX hires 14-year-old Bangladeshi-American Kairan

2
S Alam Group chairman’s son Ahsanul seeks BB consent for directorship in Islami Bank
Banking

S Alam Group chairman’s son Ahsanul seeks BB consent for directorship in Islami Bank

3
The “Deho Pabi, Mon Pabi Na” dialogue has long been a part of the country’s pop culture, deeply rooted in commercial Bangla movies Photo: Collected
Panorama

Why we should be asking more 'Deho Pabi, Mon Pabi Na' questions

4
Illustration: TBS
Panorama

Unemployed, in debt and expired work permit, this Bangladeshi youth built a US company through his Twitter feed

5
Photo: TBS
Economy

Universal pension from July, monthly contribution Tk500-5000

6
Bangladesh Bank approves Digital Bank guideline
Banking

Bangladesh Bank approves Digital Bank guideline