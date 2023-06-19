Debaters of Chittagong University organises event 'Jaguk Tarunno, Bachuk Poribesh'

On 18 June, the closing ceremony of World Vision presents "Jaguk Tarunno, Bachuk Poribesh" was held at the University of Chittagong. The event was organized by Debaters of Chittagong University (DCU) under the patronage of World Vision Bangladesh, reads a press release.

Benu Kumar Dey, Vice-Chancellor of the university, Professor Siraj Ud Doullah, Dean of the Faculty of Social Sciences and Moderator of DCU, Assistant Professor of Anthropology and Co-Moderator of DCU, Moshreka Haque Aditi and Jony Rozario were present during the event.

Technical Coordinator of IWASH and CESP Department of World Vision Bangladesh, Nasim Farhana Shireen, Director of the Environment Directorate were present also present in the concluding phase of the programme.

The programme was organized from 9 June to 18 June.

The seminar on "BEAT PLASTIC POLLUTION" of the event was addressed by Professor Alak Paul from the Department of Geography and Environment Science, Associate Professor of the Department of Oceanography Mohammad Saiful Islam Sarkar, Jony Rozario from World Vision, Mohammad Ali Shikder on behalf of Co-Sponsor Swapneel Bright Foundation and President Josna Akhter, on behalf of Karnaphuli Employees Cooperative Society.

At the event, the speakers spoke about the actions of the youth to protect the environment.

Also, a debate competition was organized with 34 university-level teams across the country. In the final round of the debate, the Champion was United International University and the Runner-up was Bangladesh University of Textiles.

The event started with a tree plantation in the morning and various events including an environment fair, and environment olympiad continued throughout the day. Various organizations and departments of the university who work for environment participated in the environmental fair.

Also, around 400 university students participated in Environment Olympiad. Food and Research was the snack partner of the event and Tarkjaal was the promotion partner. The media partners of the event were Somoy TV, The Business Standard and Chittagong University Journalists Association.