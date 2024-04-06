Dealers of Chemlube Limited (MAK Lubricants) performed Umrah

Corporates

Press Release
06 April, 2024, 03:05 pm
Last modified: 06 April, 2024, 03:06 pm

Related News

Dealers of Chemlube Limited (MAK Lubricants) performed Umrah

Press Release
06 April, 2024, 03:05 pm
Last modified: 06 April, 2024, 03:06 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

On Thursday, March 21, a group of 41 people left Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport to perform Umrah in Saudi Arabia under the initiative of Chemlube Limited (MAK Lubricants), the sole marketing company of Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL) in Bangladesh. 

Ishtiaque Abedin, Managing Director of Chemlube Limited, bid them farewell. 

Md Moksedur Rahman, General Manager of Chemlube Limited, along with senior officials, were present. 

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

It is noteworthy that this year, the highest selling dealers of MAK Lubricants from all over Bangladesh were given the opportunity to perform Umrah in Saudi Arabia. 

Ishtiaq Abedin, Managing Director of Chemlube Limited, announced that such initiatives by MAK Lubricants will continue in the future for the dealers.

Chemlube Limited (MAK Lubricants) / Umrah

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

These temporary &#039;villages,&#039; typically comprising a few bamboo houses, are erected solely for the dry season, dismantled preemptively before the onset of monsoon floods. Photo: Masud Al Mamun

The strange mobile villages of haor

1d | Panorama
Photo: Courtesy

Sparkle with a conscience: The rise of moissanite lab stones

1d | Mode
Photos: Collected

A bright, bold and colourful Eid

1d | Mode
The Cambridge University Botanic Garden is home to 8,000 plant species representing every corner of the globe, including this Jade Vine. PHOTO: ADHIP ADITYA

A day out in the Cambridge University Botanic Garden

2d | Earth

More Videos from TBS

Stern action against those involved in bank robberies: Home Minister

Stern action against those involved in bank robberies: Home Minister

36m | Videos
Tesla will unveil its robotaxi on August 8

Tesla will unveil its robotaxi on August 8

2h | Videos
Mutton hyderabadi biryani

Mutton hyderabadi biryani

1h | Videos
Labour exports slightly improves

Labour exports slightly improves

6h | Videos