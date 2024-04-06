Dealers of Chemlube Limited (MAK Lubricants) performed Umrah

On Thursday, March 21, a group of 41 people left Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport to perform Umrah in Saudi Arabia under the initiative of Chemlube Limited (MAK Lubricants), the sole marketing company of Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL) in Bangladesh.

Ishtiaque Abedin, Managing Director of Chemlube Limited, bid them farewell.

Md Moksedur Rahman, General Manager of Chemlube Limited, along with senior officials, were present.

It is noteworthy that this year, the highest selling dealers of MAK Lubricants from all over Bangladesh were given the opportunity to perform Umrah in Saudi Arabia.

Ishtiaq Abedin, Managing Director of Chemlube Limited, announced that such initiatives by MAK Lubricants will continue in the future for the dealers.