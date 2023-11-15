Deaf athletes shine in Indo-Bangla Deaf Cricket Final

TBS Report
15 November, 2023, 04:00 pm
Last modified: 15 November, 2023, 04:13 pm

This initiative serves as a platform to demonstrate that those with hearing impairments are not societal burdens

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

The Chattogram Deaf Cricket Association organized the Indo-Bangla Deaf Cricket Tournament, fostering an environment where individuals with hearing impairments can display their talents beyond academics.

In the final heat at the Divisional Women's Sports Complex in Chattogram on Monday, the West Bengal Deaf Association team emerged victorious, triumphing over the Chattogram Deaf Team, said a press release.

This initiative serves as a platform to demonstrate that those with hearing impairments are not societal burdens; given opportunities, they can actively contribute to mainstream development.

In the past, disabled children were often concealed during family visits, but societal attitudes have shifted towards embracing the deaf and speech-impaired, culminating in the recent passage of the Disability Protection Act.

The Chattogram Divisional Deaf Cricket Association showcased its organizational prowess by hosting an international tournament at the Divisional Women's Sports Complex in Chattogram.

During the closing ceremony, Chief Guest Mahbub Rahman Ruhel commended the Chattogram Deaf Cricket Association for its dedicated efforts in organizing the Indo-Bangla Cricket Tournament.

Ruhel expressed optimism that the tournament would enhance the capabilities of speech-impaired individuals from both countries and strengthen the camaraderie between the two friendly nations.

Emphasizing that disabled individuals are not burdens to society, Ruhel acknowledged their commendable achievements in both academics and sports. He pledged continuous support through training and financial assistance, extending an invitation to the deaf cricket team from West Bengal to explore the scenic wonders of the country, including Chattogram and Cox's Bazar.

The closing ceremony featured the distribution of prizes to the participating teams of the Indo-Bangla Deaf Cricket Tournament's final match. Distinguished sports organizer CGKS Vice President Lion Didarul Alam Chowdhury, along with senior officials and players from both teams, graced the event.
 

