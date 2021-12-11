DCCI Gulshan Centre inaugurated in North Dhaka

Corporates

TBS Report
11 December, 2021, 03:10 pm
Last modified: 11 December, 2021, 03:25 pm

Related News

DCCI Gulshan Centre inaugurated in North Dhaka

TBS Report
11 December, 2021, 03:10 pm
Last modified: 11 December, 2021, 03:25 pm
Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi, MP, inaugurated the new extended office space of Dhaka Chamber of Commerce & Industry (DCCI) namely "DCCI Gulshan Centre" at the capital's Gulshan on Saturday.

He graced the inauguration ceremony as the chief guest while FBCCI President Md Jashim Uddin was present as the special guest of the event, said a press release.

According to DCCI President Rizwan Rahman, the main objective of establishing DCCI Gulshan Centre (own office space) is to provide wide-ranging and faster membership services as well as disseminate business information to the business community.

He said, "The business community at present is working hand in hand and in future, this bond needs to be strengthened. SMEs are the lifeline of our economy and to face the upcoming challenges of LDC graduation and economic growth we need to facilitate this sector. "

Minister Tipu Munshi at the opening ceremony said the entire business community of the country have to work jointly to achieve the vision 2041.

"Bangladesh's economy is an agro-based economy thus we need to give emphasis on this sector including diversification. We also need to strengthen our SMEs for better expansion of our economy," he added.

The Commerce Minister emphasized to work more to do better in all business indices to be competitive in the international market and said that the new extension of DCCI (DCCI Gulshan Centre) in the north side of the city is a reflection of its strength and he hoped that DCCI will be able to serve the business community more in the days to come.  

FBCCI President Md Jashim Uddin said that Bangladesh still lags behind in the logistic sector, but it is necessary to prioritize the logistic sector to attract FDI.

He sought cooperation from the Ministry of Commerce to strengthen Chamber bodies and sectoral Associations and said that removing traffic congestion in the Dhaka-Chittagong highway and ensuring faster services at the seaports will help boost the economy.

"In order to achieve the goal of becoming a developed country and face the challenges of LDC graduation we have to give more focus on different promising business sectors," he added while hoping that DCCI Gulshan Centre will extend better services not only to its own members but also to the overall business community. 

DCCI Senior Vice President NKA Mobin, FCS, FCA, Vice President Monowar Hossain and former Presidents of DCCI were also present at the ceremony.

Bangladesh / Top News

Dhaka Chamber of Commerce & Industry (DCCI) / DCCI Gulshan Centre / Tipu Munshi / Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Care. Photo: Farida Alam

My Sister and I 

5h | In Focus
Despite multiple technological breakthroughs in the fight to control Covid-19, twice as many people died from it in 2021 compared to 2020. Photo: Reuters

Health innovation for all

5h | Panorama
Influencers on stage with minister Nasrul Hamid. Photo: Courtesy

Marvel of Tomorrow Influencers Award: Celebrating creativity, enterprise and the art of influence

6h | Pursuit
Swift flies around a grove of Palmyra Palm or Taalgach. Photo: Enam Ul Haque

Palm Swift: A lame bird that flies mileage equal to seven round trips to the moon

4h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Tahsan-Mithila-Faria may be arrested

Tahsan-Mithila-Faria may be arrested

21h | Videos
Bony- Shaluk starring in Manab Danab

Bony- Shaluk starring in Manab Danab

21h | Videos
Batighar: A piece of paradise for book lovers

Batighar: A piece of paradise for book lovers

1d | Videos
Srijit wants to make a film on Shakib

Srijit wants to make a film on Shakib

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Abrar Fahad. Photo: Collected.
Court

Abrar Fahad murder: 20 Buet students sentenced to death, 5 jailed for life

2
Eight more Bangladeshis named in Pandora Papers leak
Bangladesh

Eight more Bangladeshis named in Pandora Papers leak

3
Illustration: TBS
Panorama

A phantom trap awaits Bangladesh 

4
Dhaka Wasa a role model in South Asia: Wasa chief
Bangladesh

Dhaka Wasa a role model in South Asia: Wasa chief

5
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

46% employers do not get the skills they want: Study

6
A leading apparel maker shuts four factories following ‘labour unrest’
RMG

A leading apparel maker shuts four factories following ‘labour unrest’