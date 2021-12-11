DCCI Gulshan Centre inaugurated in North Dhaka

Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi, MP, inaugurated the new extended office space of Dhaka Chamber of Commerce & Industry (DCCI) namely "DCCI Gulshan Centre" at the capital's Gulshan on Saturday.

He graced the inauguration ceremony as the chief guest while FBCCI President Md Jashim Uddin was present as the special guest of the event, said a press release.

According to DCCI President Rizwan Rahman, the main objective of establishing DCCI Gulshan Centre (own office space) is to provide wide-ranging and faster membership services as well as disseminate business information to the business community.

He said, "The business community at present is working hand in hand and in future, this bond needs to be strengthened. SMEs are the lifeline of our economy and to face the upcoming challenges of LDC graduation and economic growth we need to facilitate this sector. "

Minister Tipu Munshi at the opening ceremony said the entire business community of the country have to work jointly to achieve the vision 2041.

"Bangladesh's economy is an agro-based economy thus we need to give emphasis on this sector including diversification. We also need to strengthen our SMEs for better expansion of our economy," he added.

The Commerce Minister emphasized to work more to do better in all business indices to be competitive in the international market and said that the new extension of DCCI (DCCI Gulshan Centre) in the north side of the city is a reflection of its strength and he hoped that DCCI will be able to serve the business community more in the days to come.

FBCCI President Md Jashim Uddin said that Bangladesh still lags behind in the logistic sector, but it is necessary to prioritize the logistic sector to attract FDI.

He sought cooperation from the Ministry of Commerce to strengthen Chamber bodies and sectoral Associations and said that removing traffic congestion in the Dhaka-Chittagong highway and ensuring faster services at the seaports will help boost the economy.

"In order to achieve the goal of becoming a developed country and face the challenges of LDC graduation we have to give more focus on different promising business sectors," he added while hoping that DCCI Gulshan Centre will extend better services not only to its own members but also to the overall business community.

DCCI Senior Vice President NKA Mobin, FCS, FCA, Vice President Monowar Hossain and former Presidents of DCCI were also present at the ceremony.