DCCI and Vietnam Embassy sign memorandum of cooperation

Corporates

TBS Report 
20 June, 2021, 04:20 pm
Last modified: 20 June, 2021, 06:29 pm

Related News

DCCI and Vietnam Embassy sign memorandum of cooperation

TBS Report 
20 June, 2021, 04:20 pm
Last modified: 20 June, 2021, 06:29 pm
Photo: PR
Photo: PR

A Memorandum of Cooperation (MoC) has been signed between Dhaka Chamber of Commerce & Industry (DCCI) and the Embassy of Vietnam in Bangladesh today at DCCI Office in Motijheel. 

DCCI President Rizwan Rahman and Ambassador of Vietnam Pham Viet Chien signed the cooperation agreement on behalf of their respective organisations, said a press release.

According to the cooperation, both DCCI and Vietnam Embassy will organise B2B match-making, buyer-seller meets, trade fairs, business promotion activities, promoting goods and services, field visit for researching the Bangladeshi market. 

Moreover, to facilitate cooperation between businesses of Viet Nam and Bangladesh, the Embassy shall coordinate with DCCI to set up the "Viet Nam Desk" at the DCCI office.

DCCI President Rizwan Rahman said the bilateral trade of two countries hovers around USD 650 million which can be enhanced through mutual cooperation, exchange of business delegation and joint research for new business development. 

He called upon Vietnamese investors of agro and food processing, shipbuilding, electronics, leather, jute, light engineering and handicrafts sector to invest or make joint ventures here in Bangladesh. 

He also urged the Vietnam Embassy to facilitate investors of Bangladesh with technical know-how and expertise.

During the signing ceremony, the Vietnam Ambassador Pham Viet Chien urged upon for effective implementation of the cooperation agreement. 

He said that the bilateral diplomatic relation between Bangladesh and Vietnam is very friendly. However, he urged the businessmen of both countries to foster this relationship into a strong economic tie.

He also said there are various potential areas where both the nation can join hands together.   

Senior Vice President of DCCI N K A Mobin, FCS, FCA and Vice President Monowar Hossain were also present during the occasion. 
 

DCCI / Vietnam

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Lactogen is now being produced in Bangladesh

Lactogen is now being produced in Bangladesh

5h | Videos
Youngone to have country’s largest rooftop solar plant

Youngone to have country’s largest rooftop solar plant

6h | Videos
Why is money laundering happening?

Why is money laundering happening?

1d | Videos
TBS Today: Bhomra land port faces Tk 319 crore revenue deficit

TBS Today: Bhomra land port faces Tk 319 crore revenue deficit

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Pori Moni at the press briefing. Photo: Aopurno Rubel/TBS
Glitz

Pori Moni accuses businessman of assaulting and threatening her with murder

2
From the top left: Imran Khan, Rupali Chowdhury and Lumat Ahmed; From the bottom left: Dr Omar Ishrak, Ata Safdar and Abrar Anwar
Bangladesh

Over 50 Bangladeshis now lead multinationals

3
Assignments to define SSC, HSC grading 
Education

Assignments to define SSC, HSC grading 

4
Businessman Nasiruddin, Omi arrested over accusation of rape and murder attempts on Pori Moni
Crime

Businessman Nasiruddin, Omi arrested over accusation of rape and murder attempts on Pori Moni

5
Bangladeshi individuals’ deposits in Swiss banks rise 62% in 2020
Bangladesh

Bangladeshi individuals’ deposits in Swiss banks rise 62% in 2020

6
1 killed, 5 injured in Banani road accident
Bangladesh

1 killed, 5 injured in Banani road accident