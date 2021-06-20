DCCI and Vietnam Embassy sign memorandum of cooperation

A Memorandum of Cooperation (MoC) has been signed between Dhaka Chamber of Commerce & Industry (DCCI) and the Embassy of Vietnam in Bangladesh today at DCCI Office in Motijheel.

DCCI President Rizwan Rahman and Ambassador of Vietnam Pham Viet Chien signed the cooperation agreement on behalf of their respective organisations, said a press release.

According to the cooperation, both DCCI and Vietnam Embassy will organise B2B match-making, buyer-seller meets, trade fairs, business promotion activities, promoting goods and services, field visit for researching the Bangladeshi market.

Moreover, to facilitate cooperation between businesses of Viet Nam and Bangladesh, the Embassy shall coordinate with DCCI to set up the "Viet Nam Desk" at the DCCI office.

DCCI President Rizwan Rahman said the bilateral trade of two countries hovers around USD 650 million which can be enhanced through mutual cooperation, exchange of business delegation and joint research for new business development.

He called upon Vietnamese investors of agro and food processing, shipbuilding, electronics, leather, jute, light engineering and handicrafts sector to invest or make joint ventures here in Bangladesh.

He also urged the Vietnam Embassy to facilitate investors of Bangladesh with technical know-how and expertise.

During the signing ceremony, the Vietnam Ambassador Pham Viet Chien urged upon for effective implementation of the cooperation agreement.

He said that the bilateral diplomatic relation between Bangladesh and Vietnam is very friendly. However, he urged the businessmen of both countries to foster this relationship into a strong economic tie.

He also said there are various potential areas where both the nation can join hands together.

Senior Vice President of DCCI N K A Mobin, FCS, FCA and Vice President Monowar Hossain were also present during the occasion.

