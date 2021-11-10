DBL Pharmaceuticals Limited starts its journey

DBL Group, the country's one of the top business conglomerates, has started their journey in the pharmaceutical industry on 10 November.

To mention, DBL Group is a renowned name in export-based Readymade Garments products and Ceramic Tiles Industry.

The new pharmaceutical factory located at Kashimpur, Gazipur, has been inaugurated by MP Zahid Maleque, Minister of Health and Family Welfare, reads a press release.

Reportedly, the factory was built following the guidelines of US FDA, WHO, GMP.

Dr Habib-E-Millat MP, Major General Md Mahbubur Rahman, Director General, DGDA, Professor Dr S M Abdur Rahman, Dean, Faculty of Pharmacy, University of Dhaka were present on occasion as special guests.

From DBL Group- Abdul Wahed, chairman; M A Jabbar, managing director; M A Rahim, vice chairman; M A Quader, deputy managing director & group CEO were present among other high officials.

Health Minister in the Chief Guest's speech mentioned the success in fighting Covid-19 by successful vaccination programs.

He also emphasized, "the number of affected cases considering Bangladesh population is low if we compare with many other countries especially our neighbouring country India. Definitely, it is a sign of improvement of our health sector."

M A Jabbar said in his welcome speech, "Sustainable development and sound technology are in the keynotes of DBL Group. The Pharma factory of DBL will have the same reflection. We have already stepped into the United States of America through contract manufacturing by one of our sister concerns DBL Pharmaceuticals Inc. They are marketing two generic medicines in the USA with success."

"In the near future, we have plans and are hopeful that we will directly export products manufactured in this plant (Gazipur, Kashimpur) to the USA along with other developed countries," he added.