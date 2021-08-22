DBL Group lays foundation stone for DBL Industrial Park

DBL Group has laid the foundation stone for DBL Industrial Park in Shreehatta Economic Zone, Sylhet valued at USD 650 Million.

DBL Group has recently arranged an online event at Dhaka in this regard, said a press release.

Dr Ahmad Kaikaus, Principal Secretary to Honorable Prime Minister laid the foundation stone as Chief Guest at the foundation laying ceremony.

Shaikh Yusuf Harun, Senior Secretary, Executive Chairman, Bangladesh Economic Zones Authority (BEZA) was present as Special Guest.

Abdul Wahed, Chairman, M A Jabbar, Managing Director, M A Rahim, Vice Chairman, M A Quader, Deputy Managing Director, DBL Group were also present in this ceremony along with other dignitaries.