DBL Ceramics inaugurates exclusive display center at Barishal

TBS Report
31 March, 2022, 09:00 pm
Last modified: 31 March, 2022, 09:05 pm

DBL Ceramics has inaugurated a display center in Barishal to ensure that, the visitors at Barishal can view a diverse array of ceramic tiles.

The new display center in Barishal is located at Bir Shrestha Captain Mohiuddin Jahangir Road, South Sadar Road (Opposite of Circuit House), according to a press release issued today.

The new centre will display Polish, Porcelain, Wall Tiles, Technical Porcelain, Décor Tiles and all the exclusive ranges of tiles from DBL Ceramics.

General Manager of DBL Ceramics Bayazed Bashar, Head of Sales, M Abu Hasib Ron along with other High Officials from DBL Ceramics graced the inauguration ceremony. 

DBL Ceramics General Manager Bayazed Bashar stated that, "DBL Ceramics has gained the trust of stakeholders because of the style, quality, performance and usage of advanced technology in production."

He said DBL Ceramics Limited started their journey with an unwavering commitment to bring elegant and premium quality ceramic tiles to cater to the needs of all sorts of buildings and diverse architectural needs. 

 

