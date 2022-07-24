DBL Ceramics' Exclusive Display Center inaugurated in Chattogram

DBL Ceramics' Exclusive Display Center is now in Chattogram with the experience of versatile tiles, according to a press release issued today.

DBL Ceramics' Exclusive Display Center has officially launched on the 1st and 2nd floors of CJKS Market, M A Aziz Stadium, intending to flourish the consumers with an enriched experience of using quality, and versatile modern tiles.

The Exclusive Display Center was inaugurated recently by DBL Group's Chairman, Abdul Wahed, Managing Director, M A Jabbar, Vice Chairman, M A Rahim, Deputy Managing Director, M A Quader, General Manager of DBL Ceramics, Md. Bayazed Bashar and DBL Ceramics' Brand Ambassador, cricketer Shakib Al Hasan. Head of Sales of DBL Ceramics, M Abu Hasib Ron, and other honorable guests were also present at the opening ceremony.

Shakib Al Hasan, DBL Ceramics' Brand Ambassador said: "DBL Ceramics' sophisticated style, world-class quality, and mesmerizing design has profoundly impressed me. I am greatly hoping that we will be able to give our Chattogram's consumers a great experience."

"DBL Ceramics' ultramodern style, technological edge, and the immense level of performance have earned people's confidence. We believe that this confidence of our stakeholders and our motivation to always move forward with courage and strength help us reach all our milestones", said Abdul Wahed, DBL Group's Chairman.