DBI hosts PGD courses in customs, VAT and international business

The DCCI Business Institute (DBI) hosted the inaugural ceremony for the six-month Postgraduate Diploma (PGD) Courses on 'Customs, VAT and Income Tax Management (CVITM)' and 'International Trade Management (ITM)' on Friday (21 January).

DCCI Acting President Arman Haque inaugurated the grand opening of these courses, attending the programme as chief guest, read a press release.

Arman Haque said, "One should have a clear idea about VAT and Income Tax and other Tax formalities to run business successfully. Adequate knowledge about rules and procedures of VAT and Income Tax helps a businessman to run the business professionally."

"The relation between different countries is getting stronger by the increasing developments in export and import business and technology. As the world becomes more global and connected, International trade can be a useful asset to bring people and countries together," added the acting president.

Afsarul Arifeen, secretary general of DCCI, Md Joynal Abdin, executive secretary of DCCI, Farheen Hassan, head of MGMT and HRM, FBA, AIUB, Tamanna Sultana, joint executive secretary of DBI and course coordinator were present in the occasion.