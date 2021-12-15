DBH wins ‘Gold Award’ in ICSB National Award

Delta Brac Housing Finance Corporation Ltd (DBH) has won the prestigious 'Gold Award' in the 8th ICSB National Award 2020 for corporate governance excellence in Non-Bank Financial Institutions (NBFI) category for the third consecutive year.

The award ceremony, hosted by Institute of Chartered Secretaries of Bangladesh (ICSB), was held in the capital on 12 December, said a press release issued on Wednesday.

Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi attended the event as chief guest.

DBH Company Secretary Md Jashim Uddin received the trophy and certificate from the chief guest.

Nasimul Baten, managing director and CEO of DBH thanked ICSB for the appreciation.

"This recognition will inspire us to continue to strive for excellence," Nasimul Baten added.