DBH inaugurates its Islamic Financing Wing 'DBH Islamic'

Corporates

Press Release
11 May, 2023, 06:55 pm
Last modified: 11 May, 2023, 06:59 pm

Related News

DBH inaugurates its Islamic Financing Wing 'DBH Islamic'

Press Release
11 May, 2023, 06:55 pm
Last modified: 11 May, 2023, 06:59 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

DBH Finance PLC – a housing finance institution – launched the Islamic Financing Wing (IFW) of the company "DBH Islamic" at a programme held at its head office recently.

Nasir A Choudhury, chairman of the company, formally inaugurated the "DBH Islamic" as the chief guest of the programme whereas Fariduddin Ahmed, an ex-banker of Islamic Banks of Bangladesh and Member, Shari'ah Supervisory Committee of DBH was present as special guest, said a press release.

Among others, members of board of directors and Nasimul Baten, managing director & CEO including senior executives of DBH were also present at the inauguration ceremony.

Nasir Choudhury, chairman of DBH in his speech expressed his expectation that DBH Islamic would be a trusted name for providing Shari'ah-compliant Islamic financing services to its customers.

Nasimul Baten, managing director & CEO of DBH described the inauguration of Islamic Financing Wing as a very important landmark for the company and mentioned that from now on DBH Islamic will be able to provide Shari'ah-compliant Islamic financing services to its customers from all of its 14 branches located in all major cities of Bangladesh. Initially, DBH Islamic will mobilise Mudaraba deposits and provide Islamic Home Financing and Car financing under Hire Purchase Shirkatul Meelk (HPSM) scheme and gradually it will offer more products for the customers, he mentioned.

Earlier, on April 10, the DBH received the final approval from Bangladesh Bank to start its Shari'ah-based Islamic Financing Wing (IFW). DBH has branches in Dhaka, Chattogram, Rajshahi, Khulna, Rangpur, Sylhet, Cumilla, Gazipur, Savar and Narayanganj and Islamic financial services will be available from all of its branches.

DBH Finance / Islamic Financing

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Bloomberg

Imran Khan vs the Pakistan army: What's next?

4h | Panorama
Sketch: TBS

'Smart Bangladesh' to make the country the next tech hub in Asia

20h | Panorama
Muenzer collects used cooking oil from more than 1,200 FBOs (Food Business Operators, which include restaurants, hotels, manufacturers etc) in the country to make biodiesel. Photo: Noor A Alam

Muenzer Bangla Private Limited: A green player in the greasy world of used cooking oil business

11h | Panorama
illustration: TBS

Is 'office politics' always a bad idea?

1d | Pursuit

More Videos from TBS

Yamaha Music Store: Inspiring New generation of musicians

Yamaha Music Store: Inspiring New generation of musicians

1h | TBS Stories
Bangladesh a priority country for South Korea- Korean Ambassador

Bangladesh a priority country for South Korea- Korean Ambassador

1d | TBS Face to Face
Trump sexually abused writer E. Jean Carroll, says jury

Trump sexually abused writer E. Jean Carroll, says jury

1d | TBS World
Art supply shops are still in Covid impact

Art supply shops are still in Covid impact

1d | TBS Stories

Most Read

1
Bushra Afreen becomes first chief heat officer in Bangladesh
Bangladesh

Bushra Afreen becomes first chief heat officer in Bangladesh

2
bKash posts Tk35.85 crore net profit in first quarter
Economy

bKash posts Tk35.85 crore net profit in first quarter

3
Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed
Bangladesh

Dhaka to have 15 makeshift cattle markets for Eid-ul-Azha

4
Anuv Jain. Photo: Collected
Splash

Anuv Jain to perform live in Dhaka

5
Sher-e-Bangla Agricultural University’s researchers have recently developed canned ‘shorshe ilish’, which will be available in the market at an affordable price. (From left) Asst. Professor Masud Rana, entrepreneur Abed Ahsan Sagar and Professor Dr Kazi Ahsan Habib holding canned hilsha. Photo: Courtesy
Panorama

Hilsa in a can: Year-round supply of our favourite fish now a reality

6
Dhaka North Chief Heat Officer Bushra infected with Covid-19
Bangladesh

Dhaka North Chief Heat Officer Bushra infected with Covid-19