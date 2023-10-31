DBH Finance organises discussion session on green affordable housing in Bangladesh

31 October, 2023, 06:35 pm
Photo: Courtesy
DBH Finance PLC has recently organised a discussion session on green affordable housing in Bangladesh.

During the session, participants engaged in discussions related to present condition of affordable housing in the country, demand and supply gap in this sector and also discussed about the recently revised policy of the Sustainable Finance Department of Bangladesh Bank for financing in affordable green housing projects.

Among others, Chowdhury Liakat Ali, Director, Sustainable Finance Department, Bangladesh Bank; Md. Ashraful Islam, Urban Planner, RAJUK; Md. Rezaul Hoq, Director, Energy Audit, SREDA; Nasimul Baten, Managing Director & CEO of DBH Finance; top management of leading real estate developers and other senior level officials from Bangladesh Bank, IFC, DBH Finance were present at the session.

