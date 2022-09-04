DBH Finance comes forward to support the Midwifery Project of BRAC University

Corporates

TBS Report
04 September, 2022, 07:30 pm
Last modified: 04 September, 2022, 07:34 pm

Related News

DBH Finance comes forward to support the Midwifery Project of BRAC University

TBS Report
04 September, 2022, 07:30 pm
Last modified: 04 September, 2022, 07:34 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Bangladesh made a commitment to reduce preventable child and maternal deaths by 2030 and skilled midwives are essential to attain that goal. 

With a similar goal, DBH Finance PLC has moved forward to support the initiative of BRAC University James P Grant School of Public Health (BracU JPGSPH) for developing trained midwives through the Development Midwifery Project (DMP), reads a press release. 

Nasimul Baten, Managing Director and CEO of DBH Finance, handed over a cheque for Tk. 7 lac from its CSR fund to Dr. Sharmina Rahman, Project Director of Development Midwifery Project in a simple ceremony held recently at the project center located at Adabor in the capital.

Dr. Ahmed Mushtaque Raza Chowdhury, Advisor of BRAC University JPGSPH, and Jashim Uddin, Company Secretary of DBH Finance were present among others.

DBH Finance / BRAC University / Midwifery Project

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Tanveer Ahmed posed for a photo at his Banani office with the company&#039;s flagship mobile game Dragon Village recently. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

The country’s first mobile game developer company took root from a programming book bought from Nilkhet

11h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

How do you deal with loss-making state-owned enterprises?

9h | Panorama
Sketch: TBS

Pakistan’s ghosts loom over Imran Khan

6h | Panorama
Photos: Color Clouds

Color Clouds: has gentrified ‘Hawai Mithai’

1d | Food

More Videos from TBS

Lyricist Gazi Mazharul Anwar no more

Lyricist Gazi Mazharul Anwar no more

1h | Videos
PM Hasina to visit India Monday

PM Hasina to visit India Monday

4h | Videos
Photo: TBS

Zimbabwe make history by beating Australia in 3rd ODI

6h | Videos
Discussion on fuel to get priority during PM Hasina's four-day state visit to India

Discussion on fuel to get priority during PM Hasina's four-day state visit to India

10h | Videos

Most Read

1
Nagad spells trouble for post office, customers
Economy

Nagad spells trouble for post office, customers

2
Chanchal Chowdhury in Karagaar. Photo: Collected
Splash

Chanchal Chowdhury to star in ‘Munna Bhai 3’?

3
Fuchka Bahar
Food

Bangladesh's Fuchka listed among best street foods of Asia

4
Police seize illegal battery-powered rickshaws and dump them at a corner on Tongi Bazar Road after a ban was imposed on the movements of such unsafe three-wheelers. The photo was taken on Saturday. PHOTO: RAJIB DHAR
Transport

Gazipur-Chandra traffic horror now an easy ride

5
Between 2000 and 2020, the number of low-income countries with variable-rate external debt rose sharply from 13 to 31. PHOTO: Reuters
Economy

Bangladesh’s external debt to export ratio highest among 5 Asian countries

6
Representational image. Photo: Collected
Energy

Impact of tax cut on diesel price will be known in 2-3 days: BPC chairman