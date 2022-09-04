DBH Finance comes forward to support the Midwifery Project of BRAC University

Bangladesh made a commitment to reduce preventable child and maternal deaths by 2030 and skilled midwives are essential to attain that goal.

With a similar goal, DBH Finance PLC has moved forward to support the initiative of BRAC University James P Grant School of Public Health (BracU JPGSPH) for developing trained midwives through the Development Midwifery Project (DMP), reads a press release.

Nasimul Baten, Managing Director and CEO of DBH Finance, handed over a cheque for Tk. 7 lac from its CSR fund to Dr. Sharmina Rahman, Project Director of Development Midwifery Project in a simple ceremony held recently at the project center located at Adabor in the capital.

Dr. Ahmed Mushtaque Raza Chowdhury, Advisor of BRAC University JPGSPH, and Jashim Uddin, Company Secretary of DBH Finance were present among others.