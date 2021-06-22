DBH awarded AAA credit rating

DBH has been awarded credit ratings AAA for long term and ST-1 for short term for 16 consecutive years, said in a press release.

DBH is to date the only local financial institution to be rated AAA for 16th consecutive year, which makes it uniquely different from other Financial Institutions of the country.

These are the highest credit ratings and are given to companies with extremely strong financial capacity and judged to have the highest level of safety and security.

Nasimul Baten, MD and CEO of DBH, mentioned, "The highest credit rating of DBH over this long period reflects the company's excellence in operational areas including capital adequacy, asset quality with the lowest level of Non-Performing Loans in the industry, operational efficiency, management strength and corporate governance. He thanked all the stakeholders for their contribution and trust."

Recently the Board of Directors of DBH decided to issue zero-coupon bond worth Tk300 crore to strengthen its funding base. The bond issuance is subject to approval from Bangladesh Bank and Bangladesh Security and Exchange Commission.

The company is the market leader in housing finance in Bangladesh. DBH reported net profit growth of 20% for the first quarter of 2021 compared to same period of last year.

Earnings per Share (EPS) of the company for the first quarter of 2021 rose to Tk2.01 (annualised Tk8.04) compared to Tk1.68 of the first quarter of 2020. The Company paid 30% dividend (15% cash and 15% stock) to its shareholders for the year ended 2020.