DBBL opens news branch at Lamabazar, Sylhet

Dutch-Bangla Bank Ltd (DBBL) has inaugurated a new branch at Lamabazar, Zindabazar Road, Sylhet on Thursday (6 October).

Abul Kashem Md Shirin, managing director and CEO of the bank formally inaugurated the branch, reads a press release.

Special prayers were offered seeking blessings for successful operation of the branch, prosperity of the business community, depositors and stakeholders of the bank.

Like other Dutch-Bangla Bank branches, this branch will provide on-line banking facilities including ATM & CRM services, Retail, SME & Corporate loans, Credit Card, Agent Banking, Mobile Banking and Foreign Remittance services to the clients from the opening day.

Local dignitaries, businessmen, industrialists and other guests attended the opening programme.