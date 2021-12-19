DBBL inaugurates 220th branch at Uttara

Dutch-Bangla Bank Ltd (DBBL) has opened its 220th Branch at Rabindra Sarani of the capital's Uttara area on Sunday (19 December).

Managing Director & CEO of the bank, Abul Kashem Md Shirin, formally inaugurated the branch, reads a press release.

Like other DBBL branches, this branch will provide on-line banking facilities including ATM services, retail, SME & corporate loans, credit card, agent banking, mobile banking and foreign remittance services to the clients from the opening day.

Deputy Managing Director & CRO of the bank, Shahidur Rahman Khan; local dignitaries, businessmen, industrialists and other guests attended the opening programme.