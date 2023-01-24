DBBL holds Managers' Conference-2023

Abul Kashem Md Shirin, managing director of Dutch-Bangla Bank, higher officials of the bank, and participants pose for a photograph at the Managers’ Conference-2023 of the bank held on 21 and 22 January. Photo: Courtesy

The Managers' Conference-2023 of Dutch-Bangla Bank was held on 21 and 22 January 2023 in Dhaka to review the bank's overall performance for the year 2022 and discuss the business plan and strategy for achieving targets for the year 2023.

The conference was presided over by Abul Kashem Md Shirin, managing director of the bank. Branch managers from 238 branches of the bank attended the conference. The deputy managing directors and all CXOs, divisional heads and senior executives of head office of the bank also attended the conference.

In his address, the managing director critically analyzed the strategies for achieving business target for the year 2022. He congratulated the branch managers and their colleagues for achieving their respective targets in 2022. He also expected that the Managers who were unable to achieve the respective targets for the year 2022, will make all out efforts to achieve the targets set for the year 2023.

He also emphasized increasing the business of the bank by taking advantages of the largest on-line banking, Fast Tracks, ATM, as well as Mobile Banking "Rocket", Agent Banking networks, POS terminals and NexusPay during the year 2023 and directed the branch Managers for improving the standard of customer services.

All branch managers expressed their opportunity and prospects as well as committed to achieve the budgetary targets for the year 2023.