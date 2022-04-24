DBBL holds its 26th annual general meeting

Dutch-Bangla Bank Limited held its 26th annual general meeting (AGM) on Sunday through a virtual platform under the Chairmanship of Sayem Ahmed, chairman, the Board of Directors of the Bank.

The Chairman welcomed the Shareholders in the AGM. A large number of Shareholders virtually participated in the AGM of the bank, read a press statement.

In the AGM, Shareholders approved a 27.5% Dividend (i.e. 17.5% cash dividend and 10% Stock Dividend per share) for the year 2021.

The audited financial statements of the bank for the year ended 31 December 2021 were placed before the AGM. The shareholders made various observations and suggestions on performance for the year 2021.

Total assets of the Bank as of 31 December 2021 stood at Tk514,399.8 million compared to Tk472,355.4 million of 2020 registering a growth by Tk42,044.4 million or 8.9%. Loans and advances of the bank stood at Tk319,448.1 million at the end of 2021 a growth of 16.9% over Tk273,382.9 million at the end of 2020.

The deposits grew by Tk38,889.4 million in 2021 from Tk362,611.0 million to Tk401,500.3 million showing a growth of 10.7%.

In 2021, profit before tax of the bank stood at Tk8,132.7 million compared to Tk9,660.8 million in 2020.

Profit after tax stood at Tk5,561.1 million compared to Tk5,498.7 million in 2020.

During the year under review, earnings per share, attributable to shareholders, was Tk8.79 compared to Tk8.69 during the previous year. Capital to Risk-weighted Asset(s) Ratio (CRAR) under Basel III stood at 16.4% at the end of 2021 against the Bangladesh Bank's minimum requirement of 12.5%.

The meeting approved the re-appointment of Tang Yuen Ha, Ada as Director of the bank. The meeting also appointed A Qasem and Co, chartered accountants as the external auditor of the bank and Hoda Vasi Chowdhury and Co, chartered accountants as Corporate Governance Compliance Auditor of the bank for the year 2022.