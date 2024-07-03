Dayal Chandra Barman sets precedence in using technology in remote areas

The country's younger generation is advancing by leveraging technology and Yasir Azman, chief executive officer (CEO) of Grameenphone is amazed by experiencing their enthusiasm first-hand as part of the "Pothe Pothe" initiative. He is engaging in direct conversations with customers, field workers, distributors, and retailers across the country, including interactions with the younger generation.

During the discussions, the youth expressed their interest in various topics, including earning through digital content creation and outsourcing, the role of the Internet in skill acquisition and formal education, the future of technology, and the evolving nature of work in a tech-driven world.

A notable example of youth advancement through technology is Dayal Chandra Barman from Atwari Upazila in Panchagarh. Hailing from a farming family, Dayal has gained popularity on the Internet by creating English content. Many youths in Balrampur union are now following in his footsteps. Despite facing challenges during his secondary education, Dayal has achieved success through technology while living in a remote village.

Regarding this, Yasir Azman, CEO of Grameenphone, said "I am greatly inspired by the curiosity and eagerness to learn among the youth in remote areas of the country and their desire to create something new using the power of the internet. I have learnt a lot from Dayal. Truly, there is no distinction between cities and villages when it comes to learning. Dayal is an example of how one can become a content creator even without expensive devices. Seeing Dayal makes me very hopeful about the younger generation of our country. This is a great example of how connectivity can change a person's life and how that individual can, in turn, transform a society."

"He further added that "Dayal not only speaks in English but is also a very deep thinker. I learned anew what leadership means, who the followers are, and what hard work truly is."

As part of the 'Pothe Pothe' initiative, Yasir Azman has been exchanging views across various districts in the country since last month. Alongside business progress, Grameenphone is committed to playing a responsible role for society and its people. Grameenphone believes that a 'Smart Bangladesh' will be built through the efforts of the country's youth. Therefore, the company will continue to take various measures to ensure that the younger generation can acquire digital skills, secure employment, and prepare for the future.