Day-long training on operations and management of CReLIC held at LGED

On 23 October, a day-long training on the operations and management of the Climate Resilient Local Infrastructure Centre (CReLIC) was held at the LGED headquarters' training room.

The event was organised by CReLIC, and Gopal Krishna Debnath, Additional Chief Engineer (Routine Duty of Chief Engineer) at LGED, inaugurated the session, reads a press release.

In his address to the participants, Gopal Krishna Debnath emphasised that Bangladesh is one of the countries most at risk from the impacts of climate change.

He noted that the recent monsoon season saw extreme and unprecedented natural disasters, highlighting the growing visibility of climate change's effects in the country.

Rising sea levels are increasing salinity in coastal regions, and desertification is occurring in some areas.

Debnath stressed the need to incorporate these realities into the planning and design of future infrastructure projects.

He also called on all stakeholders to contribute towards maintaining CReLIC's activities by involving development partners in the process.

In his welcome speech, Md. Abdul Hakim, Additional Chief Engineer and Director of CReLIC, pointed out that climate change is currently one of the most discussed and pressing global issues. He described it as the greatest challenge of the 21st century.

With the adverse effects of climate change threatening biodiversity, Hakim noted that research is ongoing to address these emerging concerns, and CReLIC is actively contributing to these efforts.

The training featured presentations from several experts, including Md. Jasim Uddin, Supervising Engineer (Planning) of LGED, Md. Abdul Khalek, Project Director of CREAM, Dr. Dan Boom, Team Leader of IDC CReLIC, and Banda Hafiz, Training Specialist. Nestor Zapata, Senior Institutional Development Specialist of IDC CReLIC, served as the lead trainer for the session.

A total of 20 engineers from various departments within LGED participated in the day-long training.