Day-long seminar held at DU

A day-long seminar on “The Magic of the Case Method- Preconditions for Enablers of Harvard Business School Style Teaching/ Learning to Take Effect” was held today 13 February 2024 at Dr Habibullah Conference Room of Dhaka University. Dhaka University Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr ASM Maksud Kamal addressed the program as chief guest. Photo: DU PR Office
A day-long seminar on "The Magic of the Case Method- Preconditions for Enablers of Harvard Business School Style Teaching/ Learning to Take Effect" was held today 13 February 2024 at Dr Habibullah Conference Room of Dhaka University (DU). 

Dhaka University Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr ASM Maksud Kamal addressed the program as chief guest. 

The Department of Organization Strategy & Leadership of DU organised the event.

Chairman of the Department of Organization Strategy & Leadership Prof Dr Muhammad Shariat Ullah presided over the function while Member of National Skills Development Authority of PMO Alif Rudaba and Chief Executive Officer of FBCCI Innovation and Research Centre Dr Bikarna Kumar Ghosh addressed it as special guests. Associate Professor Md Rashedur Rahman conducted the program.  

Dhaka University Vice- Chancellor Prof Dr ASM Maksud Kamal urged the students to develop their skills and capacities so that they can resolve any problem and make the right decision in practical life. 

He stressed the need for development of skills through participatory approach, group discussion, analytical thinking and community engagement. 

The VC thanked the key-note speaker for delivering a wonderful speech.  

Analytical thinking of the students will be enhanced as well as their mental faculties will be widened by this seminar, he hoped.  

 

