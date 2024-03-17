Day-long photo exhibition 'Bangabandhu: Voice of the Vortex'

17 March, 2024, 01:20 pm
Last modified: 17 March, 2024, 01:36 pm

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Nymphea Publication has organized a day-long Open Air Photo Exhibition on Sunday at the Winter Garden, Intercontinental Dhaka, based on its Publication "Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman: Voice of the Vortex".

The exhibition showcases the life and works of Bangabandhu through a picturesque tale demonstrated through 8 sequential chapters of the book that records a series of political and personal events of the vibrant life of the Father of the Nation, reads a press release. 

The commemorative event to mark the 104th birth anniversary of the Father of the Nation was inaugurated on the morning by Ministry of Civil Aviation and Tourism Secretary Md. Mokammel Hossain.

Other government officials of different ministries and dignitaries were present at the occasion. The exhibition will run until 5 pm this day and is open to all.

The book "Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman: Voice of the Vortex" presents the first pictorial biography on the captivating life of the Father of the nation. The book has a unique attempt to depict the images of the series of waves that Bangabandhu led for the freedom of Bangladesh.

The book is embellished with contextual essays and side stories of Bangabandhu's contribution and interest in the transformation of securing the cultural and political rights of his people and enhancing the economic condition.

