A day-long 'Job Fair' held at East West University

10 February, 2024, 04:25 pm
Formal opening of Job fair. Photo: Courtesy
Formal opening of Job fair. Photo: Courtesy

East West University(EWU) organized a day-long 'Job Fair and Career Search' program at the University premises at Aftabnagar, Dhaka on 10 February 2024. 

There were Eighty-Seven renowned national and multinational companies and more than 3000 graduates participated in this program with a grand inaugural ceremony, reads a press release. 

The ceremony was attended by Syed Manzur Elahi, chairperson, of the Board of Trustees, EWU, and Chairman of Apex Group, Prof. Dr Mohammed Farashuddin, chief adviser of EWU and former Governor of Bangladesh Bank, Stephen F. Ibelli, Public Affairs Counselor of the US Embassy in Bangladesh, Prof. Shams Rahman, vice-chancellor, EWU, and Prof. Dr Farhana Ferdousi, chairperson, department of Business Administration, EWU. 

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

On this occasion, speakers appreciated for arranging such a beautiful arrangement like this Job Fair at the EWU campus. They expected through this initiative a link will be established between industry and academia and that will be beneficial for both parties. In addition, students will get more opportunities to apply to various corporate organizations under one umbrella. Besides, they can prepare themselves by knowing the needs of the recruiters.

Stephen F. Ibelli informed the ceremony that the enrollment rate of Bangladeshi students in the United States has tripled in the last decade and they are happy with the contributions of these students. He urged them to apply more for jobs in the US embassy as well as other institutions associated with the United States. Apart from them, members of the board of trustees of EWU, faculty members, officials, and personnel of various corporate organizations were present at the ceremony. 
 

