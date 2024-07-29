Day-long football tournament held in Kushtia with Walton's sponsorship

With the slogan "Joy on the Field, Sports Year-round," Walton has taken the initiative to organise various sports competitions in every district of the country.

In continuation of this, a day-long football tournament was held in Daulatpur, Kushtia, under Walton's sponsorship.

On Saturday, 27 July, Walton's distributor, Shafim Electronics, organised the football tournament at the Hossainabad Secondary School football field in Daulatpur Upazila, Kushtia.

A total of four teams from different areas of Daulatpur Upazila participated in the tournament. In the final match, Rana Academy Football XI defeated Kamalpur Football Academy 3-2 to become the champions. The winning team received a Walton refrigerator, and the runners-up team received a Walton television as prizes.

The award ceremony was attended by Rezaul Haque Chowdhury, Member of Parliament for Kushtia-1 (Daulatpur), as the chief guest, and Sardar Abdul Khaleq, President of Hossainabad Secondary School, and Mahbub Alam Polo, Administrator of the Technical Department of the Bangladesh Football Federation, as special guests.

At the event, MP Rezaul Haque Chowdhury said, "Youth must turn away from drugs and move forward through sports. Sports keep both the mind and body healthy. There is no alternative to sports in building a healthy nation." He urged the youth to focus on sports and thanked Walton Hi-Tech Industries PLC for organizing such events at the rural level.

Around three hundred football enthusiasts of all ages, including men and women, enjoyed the tournament at the Hossainabad Secondary School field, creating a festive atmosphere in the area. The match was officiated by Asadur Rahman Minu, a referee from the Kushtia District Sports Association, assisted by Nazmul Islam Shanto and Monirur Rahman Monir. Shamsul Alam, a member of the DGM Friends Club, provided commentary throughout the match.

The event, presided over by student leader Motasim Billah of the Bangabandhu Cultural Alliance Central Committee, was also attended by Daulatpur Upazila Parishad Vice Chairman Kamruzzaman, Walton Hi-Tech Industries PLC Regional Sales Manager Abu Sayeed, Aminul Haque Lala, Area Director of Kushtia Rural Electrification Board, Engineer Monirul Islam, President of the Central Committee of Shaheed Sheikh Russell Memorial Foundation, Shamim Hossain, proprietor of Hossainabad Shafim Electronics, and sports organizer Munnaf Mondol, among others.

It is worth noting that Walton, the country's leading sports-friendly organization, regularly sponsors sports to build a drug-free society. Throughout the year, Walton works with more than 50 federations beyond domestic, national, and international cricket. Additionally, the company sponsors all kinds of sports at the grassroots level across the country.