Day 3 of 15th Ascent Corporate Football Cup sees emotions, grit, and perseverance

The third day of the 15th Ascent Corporate Football Cup was all about emotions, grit, and perseverance.

With all teams playing at least one game, everyone was busy calculating whom they need to face for bragging rights. Teams and their players could not hold back their displeasure at their opponents, reads a press release.

Heavyweights Bongo took on newcomers Rennaisance. After their frustrating first game, Bongo came in hard and fast as they finished the game 4-1. Rennaisance however, showed grit and their not giving up attitude saw them getting a consolation goal along with their team chemistry being set, which would be helpful for their next round.

With evenly pitched teams most of the games saw significantly less number of goals being scored today compared to the first couple of days as Elite Force defeated Selise BD 3-2, G4S took on newcomers Carrot comfortably with a 3-1 victory. Title sponsor Ascent comfortably topped their group with 3-0 over Intertek & tournaments surprising first draw and upset caused my Asiatic to share the spoil with heavy weights Laila group in a 2-2.

However, it was business as usual for some teams like City Bank thumping Centro Tex 6-1, MTB brushing Carrot aside with 7-0, and Kim's Corporation continuing their domination on the pitch with a 9-0 thumping of newcomers Gold Kinen. X solutions were swift in their attack as they ended their group on top with a convincing 5-2 victory over Daraz.

Interport came back with a vengeance as they demolished Garda Shield 6-3, courtesy of Captain Tanjil's second-half hattrick & making amends for their unfortunate loss in the first game.

Cosponsors Securex took on strong Apparels in the group of death. Both teams were eyeing for a top finish and fought like one for a good 5 minutes before Apparels broke the deadlock and ended up scoring a brace between both halves of the game. It was just not Securex's day as they did everything to find the back of the net while defending like their meals depended on it.

Newcomers Gold Kinen did find some solace as they came back stronger in their 2nd game against X Ceramics. Falling behind at the beginning, they equalized and held on to it to draw the game 1-1.

Spellbound impressed all with their 4-1 victory over Munshi & Raceonline's comeback from behind to win 5-2 against Optimizely.

Day 3 of Ascent Corporate Football Cup saw its fair share of action with more to come in the following days.

As weekday creeps in tomorrow, the games will start after work. Let's hope that the players, after working hard all day, turn up to play harder with the same intensity and energy level as the past 3 days. As usual, follow our Instagram and Facebook pages for the schedules of the Pre-Qualifier round as well as the live results of each game.