Day 2 of the 14th Ascent Football Cup was a thrilling day

The second day of the 14th Ascent Football Cup was just like any other thrilling day on the pitch.

Kicking off at 10:30am on a Friday morning, the players were well-rested and eager to showcase their skills. The day began with Defending Bowl champions X Solutions Limited dominating Incepta with an impressive 6-2 victory, reads a press release.

Newcomers Rahman Farm started their campaign with a bang, scoring a first-minute goal that set the tone for their relentless performance. Despite Green Delta putting up a fight in the first half, Rahman Farm's incredible keeping prevented them from scoring, and Rahman Farm went on to secure a convincing 5-0 victory.

Next up, City Bank faced off against another new team, iFarmer. The match was intense, with iFarmer displaying brilliant defense, but City Bank eventually broke through and netted five more goals to seal a 6-1 win. iFarmer managed to score a remarkable consolation goal from mid-court.

The beloved North End team took on Optimizely in a closely balanced game, but it was Optimizely that emerged victorious with a slender 1-0 margin.

Rahman Farm continued their dominant form, playing their second game against Marico BD right after the lunch break. They maintained their momentum and secured a resounding 9-0 victory.

iFarmer, not letting the previous game affect them, faced Centro Tex with renewed determination and better coordination. They managed to secure a 2-1 lead in a tightly contested match.

North End continued to impress, claiming another victory as they defeated RaceOnline with four well-executed goals.

MTB faced G4S and displayed a remarkable performance, deconstructing their opponents and finishing with a convincing 6-1 win. G4S, despite their passionate effort, couldn't turn the game around.

Online giant Daraz faced pharmaceutical giant Incepta, and Daraz emerged triumphant with a comfortable 6-3 victory.

Title sponsor Ascent showcased their dominance on the field against Emkay, securing a commanding 6-0 win.

Two-time champions Comfit continued their excellent form, netting 12 goals against a tactically sound Bongo side. The scoreline didn't truly reflect the quality of the game, but some opponents are just too formidable.

Kim's Corporation faced newcomers X-Ceramics in an exciting match. X-Ceramics opened their account early with a goal, but Kim's responded vigorously, finishing with an impressive 10-1 victory.

Co-Sponsor Securex took on Infotitan and thrilled fans with an early attacking goal. Though initially contested through VAR, the goal stood, motivating Infotitan to push harder until they found the net. The match had some late drama, with Securex holding their ground and securing a 2-1 win, even without their keeper for a brief period.

With all teams having played at least one game, Day 3 promises to bring even more excitement to the tournament. Stay updated on all the action and scores on the court by following our Instagram and Facebook pages.