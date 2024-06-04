Data safe, clean, and processable ecosystem essential for data-driven decision making: Palak

04 June, 2024, 12:50 pm
Last modified: 04 June, 2024, 12:54 pm

Data safe, clean, and processable ecosystem essential for data-driven decision making: Palak

"Startups will be the main driving force in achieving the Smart Bangladesh Vision 2041", said Palak

04 June, 2024, 12:50 pm
Last modified: 04 June, 2024, 12:54 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

State Minister for Posts, Telecommunications, and Information Technology, Zunaid Ahmed Palak, emphasised the importance of combining the talent and technology of the country's youth to make data safe, clean, and processable. 

This, he said, would help build an ecosystem for data-driven decision-making. Palak pointed out that if we can process around 12 crore health data entries, along with education data and mobile operator data, it will pave the way for new startups. He further stated that startups will be the main driving force in achieving the Smart Bangladesh Vision 2041.

The minister made these remarks today (4 June) at the grand finale of the third edition of the country's largest data science competition, 'Datathon', held at the Bangabandhu International Conference Center in the capital.

The winners of Datathon 3.0 were determined through a 48-hour marathon competition held at Robi Corporate Office on 24 and 25 May.

Later, the minister presented awards to the winning teams.

 

