Daraz's special campaign for Bengali new year

TBS Report
05 April, 2022, 04:55 pm
Last modified: 05 April, 2022, 05:01 pm

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Daraz Bangladesh is celebrating the festive occasion of Bengali new year with a special campaign. The Bengali New Year campaign, which will continue until 14 April 2022, shall offer a wide range of discounts on products under various categories including Fashion, Electronics, Lifestyle and Home Appliances, reads a press release from Daraz. 

During this campaign, customers can enjoy exciting offers and vouchers including Prepayment Vouchers, Hot Deals, Mega Deals, Firework Vouchers, Flash Sale, Shake Shake, Mega vouchers and more.

To facilitate the customers' payments throughout the campaign, Bkash is offering 10% cashback on prepayments. Additionally, customers can avail up to 10% discounts while prepayment through LankaBangla Finance, BRAC Bank, HSBC and Prime Bank cards. 

The mega discounts are up to tk. 12,000, smartphones and other gifts through Shake Shake campaigns, daraz flash puzzle challenge along with Firework vouchers (up to 10,500 Taka) will be available throughout the campaign. Flash sales of certain brands everyday and flat shipping fee will also enable customers to enjoy this festive season. 

Daraz Managing Director Syed Mostahidal Hoq said, "Pohela Boishakh is the most happening event in our ethnic perspective. To rejoice this ethnic uniqueness, Daraz is providing a wide range of special offers and discounts. As the leading e-commerce platform, we want the spirit of the Bengali new year to remain profound through all of our exclusive arrangements".

Regarding the upcoming campaign, Daraz Bangladesh's Chief Marketing Officer (CMO) Md. Tajdin Hassan said, "Pohela Boishakh is one of the most colorful and hearty festival of the Bengali culture. As the country's largest online marketplace, we at Daraz, felt responsible to align ourselves with this unique spirit of Bengali culture and celebrate the occasion through this campaign to enhance the festive aura for our customers".

Lotto, realme, Bata, Studio X (Marico), Savlon (ACI) and Dettol (RB) are the Diamond Sponsors for the campaign, while the Platinum Sponsors are Singer, VISION, Motion View, Fabrilife, Parachute Naturale (Marico), Godrej, Maggi (Nestle) and Lizol (RB). The Gold sponsors are Xiaomi Global Store, CKEYIN, Rongon Herbals, FURNICOM, Livingtex, TP-Link, DELL, Focallure, RiBANA, Trendz, Emami and Haier. 

Daraz's BNY campaign shall remain active until 14 April 2022. 

