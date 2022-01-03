Daraz wins Best Brand Award 2021

Corporates

TBS Report
03 January, 2022, 03:45 pm
Last modified: 03 January, 2022, 03:50 pm

Related News

Daraz wins Best Brand Award 2021

Daraz becomes the most loved e-commerce platform, 13th most valued brand

TBS Report
03 January, 2022, 03:45 pm
Last modified: 03 January, 2022, 03:50 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

The country's largest online marketplace Daraz has recently been accoladed with the Best Brand Award 2021. 

Daraz (https://www.daraz.com.bd/) has been declared as the most loved e-commerce brand of Bangladesh and the 13th most valued brand of 2021 in the 13th edition of the Best Brand Award held at the Le Méridien in Dhaka on 29 December, 2021. 

Best Brand Award started its journey with Nielsen Bangladesh in 2008 to inspire the brands of the country in their journey by recognizing their contributions in the market. 

They have been honoring brands for the last 13 years. This year, a total of 102 brands have been recognized across 35 categories for their contributions to the Bangladeshi market. 

Daraz has been recognized as the best brand in the e-commerce category. 

Daraz Bangladesh MD Syed Mostahidal Hoq, said, "Daraz Bangladesh has been doing everything to make the e-commerce ecosystem all the more stable. Consequently, we have been able to gain the trust of the customers. 

"We are really delighted that this fact has been recognized by this award. This recognition will inspire us to come up with more innovative solutions and services for our customers in the days to come. Thanks to all our customers and stakeholders for their unwavering support."  

"It is the recognition like this one that inspires an entity to walk the extra miles for the benefit of their customers. Daraz Bangladesh is also committed to enhancing customer experience in all ways possible in the days to come," said Daraz Bangladesh CMO Md Tajdin Hassan.
 

Bangladesh

daraz / Best Brand Award / Corporates

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Andy Jassy, Amazon’s new CEO, plans to take “the Chop” meetings where employees must come prepared, avoid ‘blue sky thinking’ and not drain money. Photo: Bloomberg

New Amazon CEO’s scary meetings make Sense

2h | Bloomberg Special
Photo: Collected

Rub away odour with Amco’s stainless steel bar

4h | Brands
Every department at Olympic Industries Ltd installed heat and steam recovery systems in the machineries to save fuel. Photo: Courtesy

For CSR, Olympic Industries took it upon themselves to go green

5h | Panorama
Photo: Collected

Nintendo Switch: Reviving the era of handheld console gaming 

5h | Brands

More Videos from TBS

Record export earnings in December

Record export earnings in December

45m | Videos
Apple inc starts its journey

Apple inc starts its journey

55m | Videos
Where is Afghan Monalisa now?

Where is Afghan Monalisa now?

20h | Videos
Amazing health benefits of grapes

Amazing health benefits of grapes

20h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: TBS
Transport

Dhaka Nagar Paribahan starts pilot run

2
House catches fire after sky lantern falls on it
Bangladesh

House catches fire after sky lantern falls on it

3
A top shot of Dhaka city. The photo was taken from the Gulshan area in the capital. Photo: TBS
Infrastructure

DAP looks to make Dhaka liveable by 2035 – amid realtors’ opposition

4
Photo: Collected
Banking

BB governor instructs banks to standardise freshers’ salaries  

5
Photo: Collected
World+Biz

UK plans to end private car ownership

6
Bangladesh to become 24th largest economy by 2036: Report
Economy

Bangladesh to become 24th largest economy by 2036: Report