Daraz wins Best Brand Award 2021

The country's largest online marketplace Daraz has recently been accoladed with the Best Brand Award 2021.

Daraz (https://www.daraz.com.bd/) has been declared as the most loved e-commerce brand of Bangladesh and the 13th most valued brand of 2021 in the 13th edition of the Best Brand Award held at the Le Méridien in Dhaka on 29 December, 2021.

Best Brand Award started its journey with Nielsen Bangladesh in 2008 to inspire the brands of the country in their journey by recognizing their contributions in the market.

They have been honoring brands for the last 13 years. This year, a total of 102 brands have been recognized across 35 categories for their contributions to the Bangladeshi market.

Daraz has been recognized as the best brand in the e-commerce category.

Daraz Bangladesh MD Syed Mostahidal Hoq, said, "Daraz Bangladesh has been doing everything to make the e-commerce ecosystem all the more stable. Consequently, we have been able to gain the trust of the customers.

"We are really delighted that this fact has been recognized by this award. This recognition will inspire us to come up with more innovative solutions and services for our customers in the days to come. Thanks to all our customers and stakeholders for their unwavering support."

"It is the recognition like this one that inspires an entity to walk the extra miles for the benefit of their customers. Daraz Bangladesh is also committed to enhancing customer experience in all ways possible in the days to come," said Daraz Bangladesh CMO Md Tajdin Hassan.

