Daraz unveils 6.6 Big Eid Sale with greater savings and free delivery

Corporates

Press Release
05 June, 2024, 10:25 pm
Last modified: 05 June, 2024, 10:26 pm

Daraz unveils 6.6 Big Eid Sale with greater savings and free delivery

Press Release
05 June, 2024, 10:25 pm
Last modified: 05 June, 2024, 10:26 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Daraz Bangladesh, the country's leading online marketplace, is launching the highly anticipated Eid-ul-Adha campaign, Daraz 6.6 Big Eid Sale, from June 06 to June 12, 2024. The Big Eid Sale embraces the spirit of Eid-ul-Adha with exciting offers to enhance festive celebrations at a time of sacrifice, celebration, and gratitude.

Under the tagline "Eid e Daraz Mane Shobar Jonno, Shera Dam e Shera Ponno," the Sale brings the best choices at the best prices across categories including Kitchen & Dining, Fashion, Cooling & Heating Appliances, BBQ Utensils, Qurbani Essentials, Groceries, Beauty, Mobiles, and more. Consumers can enjoy greater savings and an extraordinary shopping experience with Mega Vouchers worth Tk. 5 Crore and Mega Deal discounts of up to 70%.

On top of the discounts, Bangladeshi consumers can enjoy free delivery for 1 million eligible products from selected sellers with a minimum spend of Tk. 299. To avail this, they simply need to collect vouchers by clicking the "Free Delivery" banner on the Daraz app homepage. These vouchers are available on a first-come, first-serve basis and can be combined with other discounts for additional savings.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Earlier this year, Daraz launched the Best Price Guaranteed program to provide its consumers with the best available price online. The 6.6 Sale adds to the excitement by featuring 32,000 eligible products with a "Best Price" tag. If buyers find the same product at a lower price on another online platform, Daraz will refund 5X (exclusively on 6.6 campaign) the price difference for valid claims, ensuring they always get the best deal.

For more information on the 6.6 Big Eid Sale, please check out the Daraz Bangladesh Facebook page, or browse the Daraz app to make your Eid celebrations memorable with the best prices and exclusive deals.

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Features

Is it a crime to protest against climate injustice? 

Is it a crime to protest against climate injustice? 

14h | Panorama
The Solid Waste Management guidelines stipulate that landfills must be located at least 200 meters away from any water body. However, in practice, this regulation is often not adhered to. Photo: Mehedi Hasan

As Gram-Bangla's economy grows, its environment wastes away

15h | Panorama
The tea tasting process involves tasting tea liquors in cups. Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin

Meet Maisha Rahman, Bangladesh's first female tea auctioneer

1d | Panorama
The best business books aren't actually about business

The best business books aren't actually about business

2d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Bargaining with Nitish-Naidu may be difficult for Modi

Bargaining with Nitish-Naidu may be difficult for Modi

3h | Videos
How India's election was promoted in the international media

How India's election was promoted in the international media

3h | Videos
What is a budget and why is it important for everyone?

What is a budget and why is it important for everyone?

3h | Videos
India to face Ireland in their first match of T20 World Cup 2024

India to face Ireland in their first match of T20 World Cup 2024

6h | Videos