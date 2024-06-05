Daraz unveils 6.6 Big Eid Sale with greater savings and free delivery

Daraz Bangladesh, the country's leading online marketplace, is launching the highly anticipated Eid-ul-Adha campaign, Daraz 6.6 Big Eid Sale, from June 06 to June 12, 2024. The Big Eid Sale embraces the spirit of Eid-ul-Adha with exciting offers to enhance festive celebrations at a time of sacrifice, celebration, and gratitude.

Under the tagline "Eid e Daraz Mane Shobar Jonno, Shera Dam e Shera Ponno," the Sale brings the best choices at the best prices across categories including Kitchen & Dining, Fashion, Cooling & Heating Appliances, BBQ Utensils, Qurbani Essentials, Groceries, Beauty, Mobiles, and more. Consumers can enjoy greater savings and an extraordinary shopping experience with Mega Vouchers worth Tk. 5 Crore and Mega Deal discounts of up to 70%.

On top of the discounts, Bangladeshi consumers can enjoy free delivery for 1 million eligible products from selected sellers with a minimum spend of Tk. 299. To avail this, they simply need to collect vouchers by clicking the "Free Delivery" banner on the Daraz app homepage. These vouchers are available on a first-come, first-serve basis and can be combined with other discounts for additional savings.

Earlier this year, Daraz launched the Best Price Guaranteed program to provide its consumers with the best available price online. The 6.6 Sale adds to the excitement by featuring 32,000 eligible products with a "Best Price" tag. If buyers find the same product at a lower price on another online platform, Daraz will refund 5X (exclusively on 6.6 campaign) the price difference for valid claims, ensuring they always get the best deal.

For more information on the 6.6 Big Eid Sale, please check out the Daraz Bangladesh Facebook page, or browse the Daraz app to make your Eid celebrations memorable with the best prices and exclusive deals.