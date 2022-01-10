Daraz set to herald in a new era of e-commerce

To kickstart the new year, Daraz has planned to undergo a complete brand refresh with a more modern, contemporary and relatable look.

The e-commerce platform also aimed to establish an emotional and experiential relationship with its customers as well as sellers.

More than just a cosmetic change, the brand refresh signifies the evolution of Daraz as it gears up to achieve its vision of reaching 100 million customers and businesses by 2030 and to herald in a new era of e-commerce for South Asia.

Daraz – the largest e-commerce platform in South Asia – has seen business on its platform continue to record 100 percent year-on-year growth and is on track to reach over USD1 billion sales on its platform this financial year.

In 2021, the company reached over 40 million users on its platform across its five markets, and over 100,000 active SME sellers.

