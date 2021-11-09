Daraz set for biggest one-day sale

The giant online marketplace Daraz Bangladesh (https://www.daraz.com.bd/) is preparing for the biggest one-day sale campaign "Eleven Eleven" (11.11).

A number of initiatives, including the recruitment of over 400 customer and partner support executives, have underlined the e-commerce firm's promise to provide the best customer and seller support.

The new batch of executives acknowledged as the "Delight Squad", has boosted the pipeline of Daraz's Customer Service and Partner Support Center (CS and PSC) units, with the tagline "Always Here For You."

Extensive training has been provided to the entire Delight Squad, to ensure their instant support across all channels and utmost comfort to the customers and sellers throughout the 24-hours' shopping extravaganza.

The employees have also been equipped with all necessary information to deliver a prompt response to queries and log complaints whenever necessary to streamline the channels.

The Issue Resolution Team is similarly decked up with necessary resources to cater to customer and seller issues at full capacity.

In addition to such foolproof preparation, Daraz's own smart chatbot "DAZ" shall remain on standby with all its features to support customers with all the information regarding the 11.11 Campaign, tractions, and prepayment offers – 24x7.

"We are leaving no stones unturned to deliver our customers and sellers with the best possible service throughout our signature sale campaign! On this year's 11.11, we shall present our shoppers with the ultimate ease and fun of shopping. By hiring new recruits, we are working towards ensuring hassle-free deliveries, prompt complaint resolution, and overall top-notch service, as a preparation for our much-anticipated event!" said Farhana Rafiq Uzzaman, chief customer officer of Daraz.