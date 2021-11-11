Daraz sees Tk108cr sales in 14 hours of 11.11 campaign

Daraz sees Tk108cr sales in 14 hours of 11.11 campaign

Daraz Bangladesh, a concern of the Chinese e-commerce and retail giant Alibaba Group, has sold products worth Tk108 crore from 12am to 2pm Thursday during its 11.11 campaign.

"More than two lakh customers have placed nearly four lakh orders worth Tk108 crore so far since last night. Our app has been visited by 23 lakh users during the time," Tajdin Hassan, chief marketing officer of Daraz Bangladesh, told The Business Standard today.

"The sale of last year's 11.11 campaign was Tk80 crore," he added.

Mentioning tremendous responses from online shoppers, Tajdin Hassan further said, "The campaign will run till 12 midnight today. Mobile phones, electronics, home appliances, lifestyle and fashion items are among most sold products till now."

"We are expecting more than Tk200 crore sales from the 11.11 campaign," the Daraz CMO hoped.

Regarding product delivery, he said, "More than 6,000 riders will be delivering the products of this campaign. Products will be delivered within the next 3 to 5 days inside Dhaka and 5 to 7 days outside of the capital."

Daraz Bangladesh hosted the 11:11 campaign for the fourth time since its initiation in Bangladesh in 2009. 
 

