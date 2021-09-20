Daraz relaunches dMart campaign from Tuesday

Corporates

TBS Report
20 September, 2021, 05:25 pm
Last modified: 20 September, 2021, 05:28 pm

Related News

Daraz relaunches dMart campaign from Tuesday

TBS Report
20 September, 2021, 05:25 pm
Last modified: 20 September, 2021, 05:28 pm

Daraz Bangladesh, the country's leading e-commerce platform, is going to relaunch dMart campaign. 

Customers can now utilise this special opportunity to grab their required daily essentials conveniently without leaving their homes. 

dMart will consist of a wide range of household essentials like groceries, baby care and beauty products . 

The relaunch campaign will be live from 21 to 27 September with myriad discounts and offers, reads a press release. 

The brand partners of the campaign are Pusti, Mozammel, Huggies, Unilever, Marico, Godrej, Dettol, Dabur, and Rupchanda. 

Customers can avail offers and discounts from the brand partners, along with thousands of other options available on dMart during the relaunch campaign.  

On top of that, customers can avail 5% additional discounts up to Tk300, on minimum purchase of Tk1,000. 

Customers can also use VISA Card as their payment method to avail 10% discount upto Tk1,000. 

Daraz Managing Director Syed Mostahidal Hoq said, "Daraz is continuously innovating new business solutions and features on the app, to make it easier and intuitive for our customers to shop online. The relaunch of dMart with its new basket building features will enable people from across the country to purchase their monthly essentials online. We aim to become a part of our customers' everyday lives!

daraz / dMart

Google News TBS

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Dr Jekyll and Mr Hyde: Kawasaki Ninja 125

Dr Jekyll and Mr Hyde: Kawasaki Ninja 125

32m | Videos
RMG exports overwhelm Dhaka airport

RMG exports overwhelm Dhaka airport

22h | Videos
Bangladesh heading for electric vehicles era

Bangladesh heading for electric vehicles era

1d | Videos
The rise and fall of Evaly

The rise and fall of Evaly

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
A Kallyanpur eco-park planned to free canals
Infrastructure

A Kallyanpur eco-park planned to free canals

2
Sadia Khan and Zafirah Zunairah Prithy
Education

2 IUB students awarded the prestigious Erasmus+ Scholarship

3
How banks fuelled stock prices
Stocks

How banks fuelled stock prices

4
The rise and fall of Evaly
Economy

The rise and fall of Evaly

5
Dhaka improves, still 7th most unsafe city
Bangladesh

Dhaka improves, still 7th most unsafe city

6
Online Shopping Mall - E-valy Limited
Corporates

Commerce ministry to ask home ministry again for legal action against Evaly