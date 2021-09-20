Daraz relaunches dMart campaign from Tuesday

Daraz Bangladesh, the country's leading e-commerce platform, is going to relaunch dMart campaign.

Customers can now utilise this special opportunity to grab their required daily essentials conveniently without leaving their homes.

dMart will consist of a wide range of household essentials like groceries, baby care and beauty products .

The relaunch campaign will be live from 21 to 27 September with myriad discounts and offers, reads a press release.

The brand partners of the campaign are Pusti, Mozammel, Huggies, Unilever, Marico, Godrej, Dettol, Dabur, and Rupchanda.

Customers can avail offers and discounts from the brand partners, along with thousands of other options available on dMart during the relaunch campaign.

On top of that, customers can avail 5% additional discounts up to Tk300, on minimum purchase of Tk1,000.

Customers can also use VISA Card as their payment method to avail 10% discount upto Tk1,000.

Daraz Managing Director Syed Mostahidal Hoq said, "Daraz is continuously innovating new business solutions and features on the app, to make it easier and intuitive for our customers to shop online. The relaunch of dMart with its new basket building features will enable people from across the country to purchase their monthly essentials online. We aim to become a part of our customers' everyday lives!