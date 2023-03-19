Daraz receives ‘Award for Fourth Industrial Revolution Skills’

Daraz Bangladesh has been given the "Award for Fourth Industrial Revolution Skills" by the Fourth Industrial Revolution Skills Summit Committee on Thursday (16 March) at North South University.

The Chief Human Resources Officer of Daraz Bangladesh, Mohammad Riyad Hossain received the award from the State Minister for ICT Division, Zunaid Ahmed Palak, reads a press release.

This award recognises Daraz Bangladesh's efforts in leading future skills initiatives based on the Fourth Industrial Revolution (4IR), which are crucial for the nation's growth and development in the Fourth Industrial Revolution era.

Daraz Bangladesh has been actively working towards equipping its workforce with the knowledge and abilities required to adapt and succeed in the rapidly evolving digital economy, according to the release.