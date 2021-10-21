Daraz organises ‘Seller Summit 2021’

Daraz Bangladesh, a concern of Alibaba group, organised the grand event "Daraz Seller Summit" for the fourth time with the aim of connecting the sellers and entrepreneurs with the transforming digital technologies adapted by Daraz.

The summit was held on Tuesday starting at 7pm at the capital's Bangabandhu International Convention Center, reads a press release.

The main objective of Daraz Seller Summit 2021 was to inform the sellers about the new digital changes that have taken place in Daraz's activities as a result of the consistent technological and commercial alterations.

Dhaka North City Corporation Mayor Atiqul Islam was present at the event as the Chief Guest. Rezwanul Haque Jami, Head of eCommerce, a2i Program, ICT Division joined as the Special Guest. About 800 guests participated in this year's Daraz Seller Summit.

In his speech, Mayor Atiqul Islam said, "In recent times, especially amid the Covid-19 crisis, Daraz has gained significant popularity as a digital platform. My request to everyone present at today's Seller Summit is that you do not deceive the mass. Entrepreneurs need to conduct their businesses in an appropriate manner through sustainable business models. We need to take our e-commerce forward with credible platforms like Daraz – who are able and willing to take complete responsibility for their product quality and delivery"

Syed Mostahidal Hoq, Managing Director of Daraz Bangladesh, said, "The lively participation of our esteemed sellers and partners in today's event has inspired me a lot. This spirit of business unity and co-operation is the lifeline of Daraz, which has been proved once again by the successful organization of this 4th Seller Summit. We wish to move forward with you with equal cooperation in the years to come as well"