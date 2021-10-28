Daraz to organise fourth ‘11.11’ sale campaign

Daraz Bangladesh- a concern of Alibaba Group, is set to host a one-day sale "Eleven Eleven (11.11)" campaign for the fourth time on 11 November.

Daraz 11.11 campaign will comprise more than twenty-five million products at discounts and will provide the customers with the ultimate online shopping experience, reads a press release.

The event comes with numerous offers, for instance, Mystery Box, Surprise Voucher, 1 Taka Game, Thousands Taka Discount, Shake Shake-Seller Double Taka Voucher, Flash Sale, Big buy win, 11'o o'Clock Deals, and Add to Cart Giveaway.

Apex, Dettol, Esquire Electronics, LUX, Realme, and Studio X are the diamond sponsors of the campaign.

The platinum sponsors are Bata, Dekko, Fabrilife, Harpic, Lotto, Motion View, P&G, and Parachute Naturale shampoo.

Moreover, the gold sponsors are Bruno Moretti, Fantech, Focallure, Godrej, Haier, Lee Cooper, Logitech, Ribana, Rongon Herbals, SSB Leather, TP-Link, and Transcend.

Furthermore, the customers can avail further special offers during the campaign which are solely offered by our payment partners. The payment partners of this year's 11.11 campaign are bKash, BRAC Bank, City Bank, Eastern Bank, HSBC, LankaBangla Finance, Prime Bank, Southeast Bank, and Standard Chartered Bank.

Apart from the above, Daraz will also introduce another campaign titled 'Make a Wish' which will continue till November 11th.

Under this specific campaign, winners will get the opportunity to fulfill their wishes by sharing their fond moment of 11.11 on Facebook.

Adding to that, all customers in the 1 Taka Game will have the opportunity to participate in a skilled-based contest where the winner can get Toyota Axio Car (2016) Hybrid - Silver Color by Ocean Motors Ltd, GPX- Demon 165 (red) Motorcycle by Speedoz LTD, TVS Apache RTR 160CC 4V MotorCycle (SD) Xconnect (Carb) - Blue and TVS Apache RTR 160CC MotorCycle Race Edition(SD) - Red by TVS Auto Bangladesh Limited.

This year, approximately 40,000 sellers are ready with their best deals to showcase in the 11.11 campaign and hopefully make a new record.

On this occasion, Syed Mostahidal Hoq, Managing Director of Daraz Bangladesh, said, "Daraz's iconic 11.11 campaign has been tremendously successful for us all the previous times, and we are confident about the upcoming one as well. Customers and Daraz fans can fulfill their shopping requirements at ease by utilizing this special opportunity to grab their desired product at a much lower price range, accompanied by exciting discounts and offers."

Daraz's parent company, Alibaba Group had first started this campaign in 2009, which was held for the first time in Bangladesh in 2018. This international campaign surged past America's Black Friday and Cyber Monday in 2012 and became the world's biggest shopping event from then.