Daraz leads transition to retail media with rebranding of Daraz Marketing Solutions

Daraz, South Asia's leading e-commerce marketplace in Bangladesh, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Nepal and Myanmar, unveils its rebranded service, Daraz Marketing Solutions (DMS), an integrated suite of retail media tools which enables businesses to engage customers across diverse touch points along the shopping journey.

The all-in-one marketing platform provides various solutions that can be tailored to specific business objectives, from awareness to consideration to conversion and loyalty. Daraz Marketing Solutions offers 1st party shopper data for targeted onsite advertising, a streamlined user interface, high-quality influencers, in-app real-time engagement features, and advanced personalisation algorithms to automate ad creation.

With over 30 million shoppers across South Asia, businesses can leverage this wide audience and tap into billions of impressions on the Daraz app. Daraz Marketing Solutions is the first comprehensive and customisable marketing toolkit in the market with direct access to such a vast base of active shoppers. Small and medium businesses can leverage this tool to grow their shop traffic, while larger brands can benefit from the end-to-end funnel solution to maximise conversion across different touch points of the consumer journey.

The advent of digital retail advertising, where advertisements are placed directly on a retailer's e-commerce website or app, has brought about a significant shift in the marketing landscape, revolutionising the way businesses interact with customers. As such, Daraz Marketing Solutions aims to provide businesses a pivotal entry point into this flourishing industry.

Under Daraz Marketing Solutions, there are four main advertising solutions targeted at different business objectives across the consumer funnel:

Branding Solutions consists of Display Ads which give businesses the opportunity to highlight their brands and products on Daraz assets through homepage sliders and splash screens.

Performance Solutions include Product Ads to boost products to high-traffic onsite placements for increased product visibility and Private Traffic which enables businesses to drive audiences from social media to Daraz and track their purchase behaviour.

Content Solutions include Influencer Affiliate Marketing & Livestream to provide an exciting way for brands to engage with customers and enable customer engagement through influencer videos and Daraz Live Flash Sales.

Engagement Solutions focus on amplifying brand building and content planning and help businesses to send out personalised messages to users to foster brand loyalty.

"Over the years, Daraz has built the largest online shopping platform in the region where businesses can transact with millions of relevant customers. Now with Daraz Marketing Solutions, brands and sellers have the opportunity to capture the attention of high-intent shoppers through diverse ad placements that facilitate businesses to gain visibility, sales, and customer loyalty" said Talat Rahim, Chief Marketing Officer of Daraz Bangladesh.

Businesses using Daraz Marketing Solutions include leading multinational brands such as Reckitt, Unilever, Nestle, as well as 10,000+ small and medium-sized enterprises on Daraz. Businesses utilising Daraz Marketing Solutions report millions of impressions and clicks, with some brands achieving seven times more store visitors, more than five times uplift in sales, and a return on ad spend surpassing ten times.

To learn more about Daraz Marketing Solutions, click here.