Daraz launches its DarazMall Fest-2021 campaign

Corporates

TBS Report
08 August, 2021, 08:15 pm
Last modified: 08 August, 2021, 08:22 pm

Daraz Bangladesh has launched its signature campaign DarazMall Fest-2021.

The DarazMall Fest - 2021 is set to run from 8th to 14th August, providing amazing deals and offers on 100% genuine products from 600+ reputed brands, said a Daraz press release on Sunday.

Like the previous arrangements, the DarazMall Fest has come up this August with Mega Deals, New Arrivals, New User Gifts, I Love Vouchers, Brand of the Day, Add to Cart Giveaway, Review & Win Contest, Brand Free Shipping and other such amazing offers.

DarazMall also offers exclusive special vouchers during the campaign.

Customers can enjoy various incredible deals under BDT 499, 999 and 1,499. Daraz also offers a 14-days easy return policy and trusted brands to its customers, the release said.

"DarazMall Fest has already become synonymous with a grand shopping occasion for the customers of Daraz", said Monica Kabir, Team Lead of Daraz Mall.

"We are happy to introduce such an authentic range of global-standard products to our beloved customers, that too with a plethora of deals and vouchers! Many thanks to our sponsors and partners in this campaign for understanding the consumer sentiment amid the difficulties caused by the pandemic, and supporting Daraz consistently," Monica added.

Co-sponsor for the DarazMall Fest – 2021 are: Dettol, Lotto, Livingtex, Parachute Naturale Shampoo, Savlon and Vision. The campaign also has Logitech, Lee Cooper, TP-Link, P&G, Harpic, Rongon Herbals, Studio X and RFL Appliances as Brand Partners; and Ugreen, SKMEI and CKEYIN as Global Brand Partners.

Payment Partners – bKash, Shahjalal Islami Bank, Prime Bank and City Bank – are also providing attractive offers upon the use of their payment channels, the release added.

